Recommended Listening: Sum of All Partsabc.net.au/radionational/programs/sum-of-all-parts – from Australia’s Radio National.

Spin: “Sum of All Parts is an ABC podcast that tells extraordinary stories from the world of numbers. It’s about the amazing and powerful numbers all around us, how they work, and the people who work with them.” Hosted by Joel Werner (@joelwerner)

