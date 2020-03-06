home Elsewhere SXSW

SXSW

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Elsewhere
Posted on
Elsewhere on the Web

SXSWsxsw.com – dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Hashtags: #SXSW, #sxswcancelled

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.

2020 event cancelled

Key Links
sxsw.com
soundcloud
youtube
@sxsw

Questions

  • What are the highlights from this year’s event?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Austin?

Headlines
This Week In Music: SXSW Says The Show Will Go On, Offers Tips On Hand-Washing

Also
Mexic-arte Museum, Austin, TX
http://casamexicosxsw.com
@CasaMexicoSXSW

2019

SXSW 2013
In an attention economy where more and more options compete for scarce attention, the ability to attract and retain attention will increasingly determine who creates and captures value. Stories are a powerful way to engage audiences, but have limitations that make it difficult to retain attention, build relationships and mobilize action. Narratives offer a more powerful vehicle to amplify impact, but are much less well understood. Narratives operate at three levels in parallel: the individual, the institution and the social unit. By understanding this and crafting narratives that operate at all three levels, it is possible to amplify impact. New generations of technology especially social, cloud, mobile and Big Data make the development and deployment of narratives much more feasible. Narratives resist the confines of a single medium and tend to flourish in a transmedia world where the narrative can unfold across a rich set of media.

Planeta.com

Austin, Texas

Texas

Engaging Events: Connecting the Virtual and Natural Worlds

SXSW 2019

03 • March • Marzo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.