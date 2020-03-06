Elsewhere on the Web

SXSW – sxsw.com – dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Hashtags: #SXSW, #sxswcancelled

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries.

2020 event cancelled

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

Key Links

sxsw.com

soundcloud

youtube

@sxsw

Questions

What are the highlights from this year’s event?

What would locals like visitors to know about Austin?

Headlines

This Week In Music: SXSW Says The Show Will Go On, Offers Tips On Hand-Washing

Also

Mexic-arte Museum, Austin, TX

http://casamexicosxsw.com

@CasaMexicoSXSW

2019



SXSW 2013

In an attention economy where more and more options compete for scarce attention, the ability to attract and retain attention will increasingly determine who creates and captures value. Stories are a powerful way to engage audiences, but have limitations that make it difficult to retain attention, build relationships and mobilize action. Narratives offer a more powerful vehicle to amplify impact, but are much less well understood. Narratives operate at three levels in parallel: the individual, the institution and the social unit. By understanding this and crafting narratives that operate at all three levels, it is possible to amplify impact. New generations of technology especially social, cloud, mobile and Big Data make the development and deployment of narratives much more feasible. Narratives resist the confines of a single medium and tend to flourish in a transmedia world where the narrative can unfold across a rich set of media.



Planeta.com