Taco = a Mexican food dish consisting of a tortilla, typically folded, filled with various mixtures, such as seasoned meat, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes. Tortillas can be made from corn or flour. They can be lightly fried, warmed over fire, or served fresh from the comal.

Questions = Preguntas

How do you like your tacos? Corn? Wheat? = ¿Cómo te gustan tus tacos? ¿Maíz? ¿Trigo?

