Poster

Otautahi/Christchurch – Radio station Tahu FM has launched a new season of its popular Tahu Taxi series.

Each episode of the web series features kōrero with prominent whānau who are on their individual te reo Māori journeys while they are driven around in the Tahu FM “taxi” and taken to significant landmarks.

The show’s co-creator and host, Tahu FM broadcaster Piki Skerrett-White, says it aims to help grow te reo Māori and share the language with a wider audience. “I was watching James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and I thought ‘Why can’t we put a te reo Māori spin on this? The first episodes were sort of a pilot; I just set up a couple of GoPro cameras in the Tahu truck, called in some favours to bring in some guests, and it’s grown from there.”

Following the success of the initial episodes, the show has expanded into a full-scale series, receiving funding from Te Māngai Pāho.

Much of the show’s dialogue is in te reo Māori and each episode focuses on the guest’s personal journey and connection to the language.

Key Links

ngaitahu.iwi.nz

New Kāi Tahu series champions te reo Māori

Playlist

@NgaiTahu

https://tahufm.online

Tahu Taxi

Facebook

@tahu_fm

YouTube



Planeta