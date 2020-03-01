Photo: Biulú
What’s a tamale?
Tamales are self-contained meals using corn mixture to envelop goodness of meaty and vegy varieties. These are wrapped in corn husks or banana leaves and then steamed.
Varieties served with chicken include verde, amarillo, mole and rajas. Veggie options include frijoles (beans), dulce (sweet) and chepil (a local herb).
On the Pacific coast of Oaxaca, iguana-filled tamales are a local favorite.
Another very large type of tamale is zacahuil, made in the Huasteca region of Mexico.
Tamales are usually served in the morning, but frankly they are good for any meal.
Flickr
Tamale Hunter (Caceria de Tamales)
Embedded Tweets
Mëkyëjxmit mï’ïk / Tamal de Zacatepec, Mixe pic.twitter.com/MkLXJm4QN7
— Kumoontun (@kumoontun) October 31, 2019
Reasons to visit Mexico City: Museo Nacional de Culturas Populares hosts its annual tamal fair January 29-Feb 3 https://t.co/tF8Yu2IfWz@MNCP_DGCP ht @melisu_b pic.twitter.com/c0i0oqs5S6
— planetanews (@planetanews) January 19, 2019
A guslo lanii xiguie, a guy Gettgu. Nedite gee te mazcali, cuichiibee yubitu. #UsaTuVoz #ZapotecoColonial #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/ORGG8PfNN8
— Alex García (@noelgarcia380) July 6, 2017
Guetgu moly kën budy ni nu lany bdag gyibdua mas ati nadya benchiëng, uas nizhëng! Lazha lainy gibcwel ruëng. #UsaTuVoz #molenegro #quiavini pic.twitter.com/ZFhygKwDfZ
— DizhSa (@DizhSa) July 23, 2017
En Oaxaca no existe el “tamal oaxaqueño”
Hay una gran variedad de tamales que son del estado de Oaxaca; solo en los #Mixes hay una enorme variedad de ellos dependiendo de la comunidad, la fecha o motivo de celebración, etc. https://t.co/8eEJtoMmBL
— Marco Antonio (@AyuukMarco) October 31, 2019
YouTube
Calexico
Flores y Tamales, The Thread That Keeps Us
Elsewhere on the Web
tamalesflordelis.mx
Wikipedia
Tamale
Planeta.com