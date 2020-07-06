Photo: Diana Hernandez, Cacti

July 2, 2018 the 42WHC added this park to the World Heritage List.

Wikipedia: The Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve is a protected natural area located in southeastern Mexico. Its name derives from its two main locations: Cuicatlán and Tehuacán. Almost all of the reserve is part of the upper basin Papaloapan river, one of the largest rivers of Mexico, even though in this area the humidity is not enough to form large streams.

2020

Tehuacán Cuicatlán, a dos años de su inscripción como patrimonio mundial mixto



UNESCO World Heritage List: The Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Valley: originary habitat of Mesoamerica is a serial and mixed cultural and natural World Heritage nomination proposal. It is located in central-southern Mexico, covering portions of the southeast of the State of Puebla and of the north of the State of Oaxaca with a surface of 145,255.20 ha and a buffer zone of 344,931.68 ha. The nominated property is inside the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve (TCBR), natural protected area established in 1998.

The property contains the most representative and best preserved natural and cultural features of the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Valley. The property includes three elements or component parts: the Zapotitlán-Cuicatlán zone, the San Juan Raya zone and the Purrón zone. The component parts were chosen for their representativeness, the relevance of the archaeological sites, their ecological and cultural integrity, as well as for its effective legal protection and the adequate management for its conservation. These component parts as a whole constitute the Outstanding Universal Value of the Property.

The extraordinary importance of the area has given birth to diverse academic, social and governmental initiatives that seek to coordinate efforts for the conservation of the region according to sustainable environmental and social criteria. As a result, the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve (TCBR) was decreed in 1998. The Reserve was incorporated to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves of the Man and Biosphere Programme (MaB) of UNESCO in 2012, for the conservation, and sustainable use of its resources.

The combination of both rich and distinctive environmental and anthropological features has drawn many researchers from around the world to the region. The numerous studies conducted have highlighted the interest in the region’s geology, palaeontology and biology as well as in the archaeology, both historic and prehistoric, as well as in the diversity of the Indigenous peoples that have inhabited the Valley for at least 12,000 years.

