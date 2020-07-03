home Technology Telescopes

Telescopes

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Technology
Posted on
Photo: GSFC, NGC 180

Spotlight on telescopes around the globe and in nearby space:

Hubble
hubblesite.org

Spektr-RG
https://www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-news/german-russian-astronomy-satellite-launches
https://time.com/5625975/russia-telescope-space

Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST)
The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST, formerly the Advanced Technology Solar Telescope, ATST) – nso.edu/telescopes/dki-solar-telescope – represents a collaboration of 22 institutions, reflecting a broad segment of the solar physics community. The construction phase of the project, to build the next generation ground-based solar telescope, is underway now.

Event Horizon Telescope
eventhorizontelescope.org

Rubin
lsst.org

Wikipedia
List of telescope types

Planeta.com

Astronomy

Astronomy Links

Black Hole

Hubble

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.