Looking for a beautiful rug, carpet or weaving? Walk with the weavers.

Visitors find many of the doors open to the family homes/workshops in the Zapotec town of Teotitlán del Valle. Almost every family in this village earns part of their livelihood from weaving. This directory — created free of charge to the weavers — showcases family workshops in the village as well as nearby public markets in Oaxaca City and Santa María del Tule. We add links to weavers’ websites and the social web including Facebook, Flickr and YouTube.

Translating: Weavers of Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, México

Spanish: Tejedoras de Teotitlán del Valle

Estonian: Teotitlán del Valle’i koorikud

German: Weber von Teotitlán del Valle

Japanese: Nga kaipupuri o Teotitlán del Valle

Maori: Nga kaipupuri o Teotitlán del Valle

Weavers on Facebook

Angela Mendoza

Sergio Lazo Mendoza

Luis Lazo

Verito Mendoza

Zeferino Mendoza

Josefina Lopez

Osvaldo Gonzalez

Teotitlán del Valle

Artesedateotitlan

A Few Words about Responsible Travel Photography – Ask permission before entering a house or taking a photo. If given permission, give the weaver a print copy or email the image. As part of our commitment to Responsible Travel Photography we ask photographers to first ask permission. Want to be responsible and have fun? Upload photos to Flickr. Featured groups include world crafts — include the name of the artisan — World Food , Árboles de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Trees), Si Mas Bicicletas (Yes more bicycles) and World Market.

2 de ABRIL

Josefina Ruiz Vasquez, 2 de Abril #9

Bautista Lazo Family, Dixza Rugs, 2 de Abril #14. Flickr YouTube

Manuel Lazo, 2 de Abril #34

5 de MAYO

Antonia Bautista Mendoza, 5 de Mayo #1

Bautista family, 5 de Mayo #10. They also run a local at Oaxaca City’s Mercado de Artesanias.

Francisco ‘Paco’ González Vicente, 5 de Mayo #24A (Photo) YouTube, 524-4278

20 de NOVIEMBRE

Javiert Gutiérrez Hernández and Zenon Gutiérrez, 20 de Noviembre #10

Casa de Don Taurino, 20 de Noviembre #15

ABASOLO

Orlando Lopez, The Moss of Rock in the Rug, Abasolo #5A

Casa Viviana, Abasolo #7 (candles)

Luis Alberto Chávez López, Artesanias Aries, Abasolo #13

Josefina Lazaro Bautista, Feliz Alavez Lazaro, Abasolo #24 (en frende de donde hace velas)

Adolfo López Mateos

Luis Lazo Mendoza,

Adolfo López Mateos 81

http://www.feriamaestros.com/spanish-lazomendoza.html

ALCALA

Laureano Garcia Mendoza, Lorenza Sanchez Garcia, Flavia Garcia Sanchez, Victor Garcia Sanchez, Juan Jose Garcia Sanchez, Alcalá #1. Rugs and candles.

Virdidiana Chavez Bautista and Jesus Garcia Mendoza, Alcalá #6.

ALDAMA

Eugenia Mendoza de Bautista, Aldama #11

Angela Mendoza Martinez and the Lazo Mendoza family, Aldama #18. This family also sells their weavings at the Friday/Saturday Pochimilco Market in Oaxaca City. Flickr Foursquare – Google Maps,

011-52-951-524-4071

Moises Lazo, Aldama #50, 166-6193

ANTONIO LEON

Minerva Gonzalez Hernandez de Chavez, Antonio Leon #18

ARMENTA Y LOPEZ

Teresa Sosa, Armenta y Lopez #4

BUENA VISTA

Emiliano Contreras and Maria Ruiz Mendoza, Buena Vista #10. Weavings and healing treatments (limpias). (Photo)

Silvia Lazaro Bautista, Lucila Lazaro Bautista, Buena Vista #21

Carmela Mendoza y Pedro Mendoza Gutierrez, Prol. Buena Vista #53 (Photo)

CENTENARIO

Pastora Gutierrez, Centenario #1, sells rugs made by Vida Nueva, a women’s weaving cooperative.

Salvador, Centenario #6

Estela Montaño Martinez, Centenario #14

Bulmaro Pérez Mendoza, Centario #27

CONSTITUCION

Pantaleon Ruiz Martinez, Arriero Rugs, Constitución #12

CLAVELEZ

Miguel Ausencio Perez, Clavelez #4

CUAHTEMOC

Familia Lázaro Ruiz, Cuahtemoc #4

Felix González Gutiérrez, Cuahtemoc #10. He also sells at the market in Santa María del Tule.

FIALLO

Reyna Bautista Sosa and Fabian Martinez Contreras, Fiallo #17.

Zeferino Mendoza, Fiallo #34

Samuel Contreras Vicente, Prolongación de Fiallo #22

Gregorio Ruiz Bazán, Fiallo and Claveles, s/n

GALEANA

Vicente Ruiz and family (Javier and Euvencio), Galeana #3 Flickr

GUERRERO

Josefina Méndez López and Porfirio Hernández Alavez sells rugs from Cardando e Hilando Lana, Calle Guerrero #9 (Flickr)



HIDALGO

Pedro Mendoza, Hidalgo #25

Dulizun (Nuestra Casa), Teresa y Manuel Bazan, Hidalgo #26

Isaac Vasquez Garcia, Bug in the Rug, Hidalgo #30

ITURBIDE

Dgunnaa kasuli guichy (Mujeres cardando lana, Women weaving wool), Iturbide #21

Maríano Sosa Martínez, Centro de Arte Textil Zapoteco Bii Daüü, Iturbide #32, 524-4452. Website, Facebook

JUAREZ

Demetrio Bautista Lazo sells his weavings at La Cúpula.

Pedro Ruiz Sosa, Reynaldo Sosa Martinez and Aurora Eusequia Contreras Lazo, Juárez #4 –

https://www.flickr.com/photos/planeta/167611504 – http://www.nvinoticias.com/nota/24377/tejen-suenos-con-hilos-de-mariposa

Ramon Martinez, Juárez 16, 524-4478

Reyna Mendoza, El Sabor Zapoteco, Juárez #30, 524-4658

Jacabo Mendoza Ruiz, Juárez #39

Osvaldo González Hernández, Taller Tilmatli, Juárez #41 (Facebook, Flickr)

Ambrocio Gutierrez, Sacred Bean Cafe, Juárez #49 (Photo)

Casa Hermilo, Juárez #61

Francisco Santiago Bautista, Juárez #70 https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hugo-Santiago/418652718157687

Porfirio Santiago Mendez, Juárez #76 Website

Aida Vasquez, Juárez #109

Manuel Cruz and Gloria Bautista, Artesanias Tonita, Juárez #112

Antonio Ruiz Gonzalez, Juárez

Felipe Gutiérrez, Juárez #140

Rosario Martinez Vasquez and Ernesto Maldonado González, El Tono de la Cochinilla, Juárez #198 (Photo) Website

Nelson Perez Mendoza, Father and Son’s Rugs, Juárez, 524-4597

LOPEZ MATEO

s/n Sergio Lazo Mendoza

FRANCISCO MADERO

Federico y Eric Chávez, Francisco Madero #28

Hilario Chávez Vicente and Miguel Chávez Sosa, Francisco Madero #28

MATAMOROS

Genaro and Rosario Gutierrez, Matamoros #18

OBREGON

Pedro Ruiz Carreño, Obregon #1

José Mendoza Gutierrez, Obregon #4

PINO SUAREZ

Ramon Martinez, Pino Suárez #39

Angel Mendoza Bazan and Aurora Bazan, Pino Suárez #58 Photos, 524-4162 (Also the contact for Banda Santa Cecilia)

Mario Chávez Gutierrez, Pino Suárez #80

PORVENIR

Antonio Mendoza Bazan, Porvenir #19 (Photo)

RAYON

Rogelio Lopez Martinez, Rayon #17

Constantino and Reyna López, Rayon #19; Mama Francisca. 166-6124 Photo

EMILIANO ZAPATA

Alfredo Gonzalez Lazo, Zapata #1 (tambien Banda Jimenez)

ZARAGOZA

Fernando Sánchez Sosa and Crispina Lopez Mendoza, Zaragoza #21, cell 951-193-9398

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pedro-Mendoza/372704202775936

Aquilina Garcia, Primavera #5, 524-4570

Martina Garcia Hernandez and Constantino Gonzalez Vasquez, 5 de Mayo #33

Francisco Garcia Sosa

https://www.facebook.com/osvaldo.gonzalez.370515

What is the name of the weaver? = ¿Cuál es el nombre del tejedor?

