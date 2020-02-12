home Mexico Weavers of Teotitlán del Valle

Weavers of Teotitlán del Valle

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Mexico
Looking for a beautiful rug, carpet or weaving? Walk with the weavers.

Visitors find many of the doors open to the family homes/workshops in the Zapotec town of Teotitlán del Valle. Almost every family in this village earns part of their livelihood from weaving. This directory — created free of charge to the weavers — showcases family workshops in the village as well as nearby public markets in Oaxaca City and Santa María del Tule. We add links to weavers’ websites and the social web including Facebook, Flickr and YouTube.

Translating: Weavers of Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, México
Spanish: Tejedoras de Teotitlán del Valle
Estonian: Teotitlán del Valle’i koorikud
German: Weber von Teotitlán del Valle
Japanese: Nga kaipupuri o Teotitlán del Valle
Maori: Nga kaipupuri o Teotitlán del Valle

Weavers on Facebook
Angela Mendoza
Sergio Lazo Mendoza
Luis Lazo
Verito Mendoza
Zeferino Mendoza
Josefina Lopez
Osvaldo Gonzalez
Teotitlán del Valle
Artesedateotitlan

Headlines
En Teotitlán del Valle, tejen sueños con hilos de mariposa

Photos
Mexico

A Few Words about Responsible Travel Photography – Ask permission before entering a house or taking a photo. If given permission, give the weaver a print copy or email the image. As part of our commitment to Responsible Travel Photography we ask photographers to first ask permission. Want to be responsible and have fun? Upload photos to Flickr. Featured groups include world crafts — include the name of the artisan — World Food , Árboles de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Trees), Si Mas Bicicletas (Yes more bicycles) and World Market.

walk with the weavers (2008)

2 de ABRIL
Josefina Ruiz Vasquez, 2 de Abril #9
Bautista Lazo Family, Dixza Rugs, 2 de Abril #14. Flickr YouTube
Manuel Lazo, 2 de Abril #34

5 de MAYO
Antonia Bautista Mendoza, 5 de Mayo #1
Bautista family, 5 de Mayo #10. They also run a local at Oaxaca City’s Mercado de Artesanias.
Francisco ‘Paco’ González Vicente, 5 de Mayo #24A (Photo) YouTube, 524-4278

20 de NOVIEMBRE
Javiert Gutiérrez Hernández and Zenon Gutiérrez, 20 de Noviembre #10
Casa de Don Taurino, 20 de Noviembre #15

ABASOLO
Orlando Lopez, The Moss of Rock in the Rug, Abasolo #5A
Casa Viviana, Abasolo #7 (candles)
Luis Alberto Chávez López, Artesanias Aries, Abasolo #13
Josefina Lazaro Bautista, Feliz Alavez Lazaro, Abasolo #24 (en frende de donde hace velas)

Adolfo López Mateos
Luis Lazo Mendoza,
Adolfo López Mateos 81
http://www.feriamaestros.com/spanish-lazomendoza.html

ALCALA
Laureano Garcia Mendoza, Lorenza Sanchez Garcia, Flavia Garcia Sanchez, Victor Garcia Sanchez, Juan Jose Garcia Sanchez, Alcalá #1. Rugs and candles.
Virdidiana Chavez Bautista and Jesus Garcia Mendoza, Alcalá #6.

ALDAMA
Eugenia Mendoza de Bautista, Aldama #11
Angela Mendoza Martinez and the Lazo Mendoza family, Aldama #18. This family also sells their weavings at the Friday/Saturday Pochimilco Market in Oaxaca City. Flickr FoursquareGoogle Maps,
011-52-951-524-4071

external image 2589021660_629854a60d_s.jpg external image 726951080_d3a8081d9d_s.jpg external image 2659187281_8acc5ec6d4_s.jpg

Moises Lazo, Aldama #50, 166-6193

ANTONIO LEON
Minerva Gonzalez Hernandez de Chavez, Antonio Leon #18

ARMENTA Y LOPEZ
Teresa Sosa, Armenta y Lopez #4

BUENA VISTA
Emiliano Contreras and Maria Ruiz Mendoza, Buena Vista #10. Weavings and healing treatments (limpias). (Photo)
Silvia Lazaro Bautista, Lucila Lazaro Bautista, Buena Vista #21
Carmela Mendoza y Pedro Mendoza Gutierrez, Prol. Buena Vista #53 (Photo)

CENTENARIO
Pastora Gutierrez, Centenario #1, sells rugs made by Vida Nueva, a women’s weaving cooperative.
Salvador, Centenario #6
Estela Montaño Martinez, Centenario #14
Bulmaro Pérez Mendoza, Centario #27

CONSTITUCION
Pantaleon Ruiz Martinez, Arriero Rugs, Constitución #12

CLAVELEZ
Miguel Ausencio Perez, Clavelez #4

CUAHTEMOC
Familia Lázaro Ruiz, Cuahtemoc #4
Felix González Gutiérrez, Cuahtemoc #10. He also sells at the market in Santa María del Tule.

FIALLO
Reyna Bautista Sosa and Fabian Martinez Contreras, Fiallo #17.
Zeferino Mendoza, Fiallo #34
Samuel Contreras Vicente, Prolongación de Fiallo #22
Gregorio Ruiz Bazán, Fiallo and Claveles, s/n

GALEANA
Vicente Ruiz and family (Javier and Euvencio), Galeana #3 Flickr

GUERRERO
Josefina Méndez López and Porfirio Hernández Alavez sells rugs from Cardando e Hilando Lana, Calle Guerrero #9 (Flickr)

external image 2238217828_68dddc87c1_s.jpg external image 2220033583_f76e0ca3de_s.jpgexternal image 2225061612_fc15d2ac5c_s.jpg external image 2220848878_ed501f46c8_s.jpg

You are invited to our home.


HIDALGO
Pedro Mendoza, Hidalgo #25
Dulizun (Nuestra Casa), Teresa y Manuel Bazan, Hidalgo #26
Isaac Vasquez Garcia, Bug in the Rug, Hidalgo #30

ITURBIDE
Dgunnaa kasuli guichy (Mujeres cardando lana, Women weaving wool), Iturbide #21
Maríano Sosa Martínez, Centro de Arte Textil Zapoteco Bii Daüü, Iturbide #32, 524-4452. Website, Facebook

JUAREZ
Demetrio Bautista Lazo sells his weavings at La Cúpula.
Pedro Ruiz Sosa, Reynaldo Sosa Martinez and Aurora Eusequia Contreras Lazo, Juárez #4 –
https://www.flickr.com/photos/planeta/167611504http://www.nvinoticias.com/nota/24377/tejen-suenos-con-hilos-de-mariposa
Ramon Martinez, Juárez 16, 524-4478
Reyna Mendoza, El Sabor Zapoteco, Juárez #30, 524-4658
Jacabo Mendoza Ruiz, Juárez #39
Osvaldo González Hernández, Taller Tilmatli, Juárez #41 (Facebook, Flickr)

external image 2225370272_86987a56dd_s.jpg external image 2238417358_9564e53361_s.jpgexternal image 2237773527_e8066cdd6b_s.jpg external image 2238561224_ec434ea631_s.jpg

Ambrocio Gutierrez, Sacred Bean Cafe, Juárez #49 (Photo)
Casa Hermilo, Juárez #61
Francisco Santiago Bautista, Juárez #70 https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hugo-Santiago/418652718157687
Porfirio Santiago Mendez, Juárez #76 Website
Aida Vasquez, Juárez #109
Manuel Cruz and Gloria Bautista, Artesanias Tonita, Juárez #112
Antonio Ruiz Gonzalez, Juárez
Felipe Gutiérrez, Juárez #140
Rosario Martinez Vasquez and Ernesto Maldonado González, El Tono de la Cochinilla, Juárez #198 (Photo) Website
Nelson Perez Mendoza, Father and Son’s Rugs, Juárez, 524-4597

LOPEZ MATEO
s/n Sergio Lazo Mendoza

FRANCISCO MADERO
Federico y Eric Chávez, Francisco Madero #28
Hilario Chávez Vicente and Miguel Chávez Sosa, Francisco Madero #28

MATAMOROS
Genaro and Rosario Gutierrez, Matamoros #18

OBREGON
Pedro Ruiz Carreño, Obregon #1
José Mendoza Gutierrez, Obregon #4

PINO SUAREZ
Ramon Martinez, Pino Suárez #39
Angel Mendoza Bazan and Aurora Bazan, Pino Suárez #58 Photos, 524-4162 (Also the contact for Banda Santa Cecilia)
Mario Chávez Gutierrez, Pino Suárez #80

PORVENIR
Antonio Mendoza Bazan, Porvenir #19 (Photo)

RAYON
Rogelio Lopez Martinez, Rayon #17
Constantino and Reyna López, Rayon #19; Mama Francisca. 166-6124 Photo

EMILIANO ZAPATA
Alfredo Gonzalez Lazo, Zapata #1 (tambien Banda Jimenez)

ZARAGOZA
Fernando Sánchez Sosa and Crispina Lopez Mendoza, Zaragoza #21, cell 951-193-9398

Filing
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pedro-Mendoza/372704202775936
Aquilina Garcia, Primavera #5, 524-4570
Martina Garcia Hernandez and Constantino Gonzalez Vasquez, 5 de Mayo #33

Radio
Francisco Garcia Sosa

A few words about Fundación Envia

A few words about Bicicletas Pedro Martinez

Vendors on the Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/osvaldo.gonzalez.370515

Audio

Embedded Tweets

What is the name of the weaver? = ¿Cuál es el nombre del tejedor?

Planeta.com

Teotitlán del Valle

Oaxaca Amigos (2008)

Oaxaca

Oaxaca Links

Weave

Responsible Travel Week

2019 – International Year of Indigenous Languages

