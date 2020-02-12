Poster
Looking for a beautiful rug, carpet or weaving? Walk with the weavers.
Visitors find many of the doors open to the family homes/workshops in the Zapotec town of Teotitlán del Valle. Almost every family in this village earns part of their livelihood from weaving. This directory — created free of charge to the weavers — showcases family workshops in the village as well as nearby public markets in Oaxaca City and Santa María del Tule. We add links to weavers’ websites and the social web including Facebook, Flickr and YouTube.
Translating: Weavers of Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca, México
Spanish: Tejedoras de Teotitlán del Valle
Estonian: Teotitlán del Valle’i koorikud
German: Weber von Teotitlán del Valle
Japanese: Nga kaipupuri o Teotitlán del Valle
Maori: Nga kaipupuri o Teotitlán del Valle
Weavers on Facebook
Angela Mendoza
Sergio Lazo Mendoza
Luis Lazo
Verito Mendoza
Zeferino Mendoza
Josefina Lopez
Osvaldo Gonzalez
Teotitlán del Valle
Artesedateotitlan
Headlines
En Teotitlán del Valle, tejen sueños con hilos de mariposa
A Few Words about Responsible Travel Photography – Ask permission before entering a house or taking a photo. If given permission, give the weaver a print copy or email the image. As part of our commitment to Responsible Travel Photography we ask photographers to first ask permission. Want to be responsible and have fun? Upload photos to Flickr. Featured groups include world crafts — include the name of the artisan — World Food , Árboles de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Trees), Si Mas Bicicletas (Yes more bicycles) and World Market.
2 de ABRIL
Josefina Ruiz Vasquez, 2 de Abril #9
Bautista Lazo Family, Dixza Rugs, 2 de Abril #14. Flickr YouTube
Manuel Lazo, 2 de Abril #34
5 de MAYO
Antonia Bautista Mendoza, 5 de Mayo #1
Bautista family, 5 de Mayo #10. They also run a local at Oaxaca City’s Mercado de Artesanias.
Francisco ‘Paco’ González Vicente, 5 de Mayo #24A (Photo) YouTube, 524-4278
20 de NOVIEMBRE
Javiert Gutiérrez Hernández and Zenon Gutiérrez, 20 de Noviembre #10
Casa de Don Taurino, 20 de Noviembre #15
ABASOLO
Orlando Lopez, The Moss of Rock in the Rug, Abasolo #5A
Casa Viviana, Abasolo #7 (candles)
Luis Alberto Chávez López, Artesanias Aries, Abasolo #13
Josefina Lazaro Bautista, Feliz Alavez Lazaro, Abasolo #24 (en frende de donde hace velas)
Adolfo López Mateos
Luis Lazo Mendoza,
Adolfo López Mateos 81
http://www.feriamaestros.com/spanish-lazomendoza.html
ALCALA
Laureano Garcia Mendoza, Lorenza Sanchez Garcia, Flavia Garcia Sanchez, Victor Garcia Sanchez, Juan Jose Garcia Sanchez, Alcalá #1. Rugs and candles.
Virdidiana Chavez Bautista and Jesus Garcia Mendoza, Alcalá #6.
ALDAMA
Eugenia Mendoza de Bautista, Aldama #11
Angela Mendoza Martinez and the Lazo Mendoza family, Aldama #18. This family also sells their weavings at the Friday/Saturday Pochimilco Market in Oaxaca City. Flickr Foursquare – Google Maps,
011-52-951-524-4071
Moises Lazo, Aldama #50, 166-6193
ANTONIO LEON
Minerva Gonzalez Hernandez de Chavez, Antonio Leon #18
ARMENTA Y LOPEZ
Teresa Sosa, Armenta y Lopez #4
BUENA VISTA
Emiliano Contreras and Maria Ruiz Mendoza, Buena Vista #10. Weavings and healing treatments (limpias). (Photo)
Silvia Lazaro Bautista, Lucila Lazaro Bautista, Buena Vista #21
Carmela Mendoza y Pedro Mendoza Gutierrez, Prol. Buena Vista #53 (Photo)
CENTENARIO
Pastora Gutierrez, Centenario #1, sells rugs made by Vida Nueva, a women’s weaving cooperative.
Salvador, Centenario #6
Estela Montaño Martinez, Centenario #14
Bulmaro Pérez Mendoza, Centario #27
CONSTITUCION
Pantaleon Ruiz Martinez, Arriero Rugs, Constitución #12
CLAVELEZ
Miguel Ausencio Perez, Clavelez #4
CUAHTEMOC
Familia Lázaro Ruiz, Cuahtemoc #4
Felix González Gutiérrez, Cuahtemoc #10. He also sells at the market in Santa María del Tule.
FIALLO
Reyna Bautista Sosa and Fabian Martinez Contreras, Fiallo #17.
Zeferino Mendoza, Fiallo #34
Samuel Contreras Vicente, Prolongación de Fiallo #22
Gregorio Ruiz Bazán, Fiallo and Claveles, s/n
GALEANA
Vicente Ruiz and family (Javier and Euvencio), Galeana #3 Flickr
GUERRERO
Josefina Méndez López and Porfirio Hernández Alavez sells rugs from Cardando e Hilando Lana, Calle Guerrero #9 (Flickr)
HIDALGO
Pedro Mendoza, Hidalgo #25
Dulizun (Nuestra Casa), Teresa y Manuel Bazan, Hidalgo #26
Isaac Vasquez Garcia, Bug in the Rug, Hidalgo #30
ITURBIDE
Dgunnaa kasuli guichy (Mujeres cardando lana, Women weaving wool), Iturbide #21
Maríano Sosa Martínez, Centro de Arte Textil Zapoteco Bii Daüü, Iturbide #32, 524-4452. Website, Facebook
JUAREZ
Demetrio Bautista Lazo sells his weavings at La Cúpula.
Pedro Ruiz Sosa, Reynaldo Sosa Martinez and Aurora Eusequia Contreras Lazo, Juárez #4 –
https://www.flickr.com/photos/planeta/167611504 – http://www.nvinoticias.com/nota/24377/tejen-suenos-con-hilos-de-mariposa
Ramon Martinez, Juárez 16, 524-4478
Reyna Mendoza, El Sabor Zapoteco, Juárez #30, 524-4658
Jacabo Mendoza Ruiz, Juárez #39
Osvaldo González Hernández, Taller Tilmatli, Juárez #41 (Facebook, Flickr)
Ambrocio Gutierrez, Sacred Bean Cafe, Juárez #49 (Photo)
Casa Hermilo, Juárez #61
Francisco Santiago Bautista, Juárez #70 https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hugo-Santiago/418652718157687
Porfirio Santiago Mendez, Juárez #76 Website
Aida Vasquez, Juárez #109
Manuel Cruz and Gloria Bautista, Artesanias Tonita, Juárez #112
Antonio Ruiz Gonzalez, Juárez
Felipe Gutiérrez, Juárez #140
Rosario Martinez Vasquez and Ernesto Maldonado González, El Tono de la Cochinilla, Juárez #198 (Photo) Website
Nelson Perez Mendoza, Father and Son’s Rugs, Juárez, 524-4597
LOPEZ MATEO
s/n Sergio Lazo Mendoza
FRANCISCO MADERO
Federico y Eric Chávez, Francisco Madero #28
Hilario Chávez Vicente and Miguel Chávez Sosa, Francisco Madero #28
MATAMOROS
Genaro and Rosario Gutierrez, Matamoros #18
OBREGON
Pedro Ruiz Carreño, Obregon #1
José Mendoza Gutierrez, Obregon #4
PINO SUAREZ
Ramon Martinez, Pino Suárez #39
Angel Mendoza Bazan and Aurora Bazan, Pino Suárez #58 Photos, 524-4162 (Also the contact for Banda Santa Cecilia)
Mario Chávez Gutierrez, Pino Suárez #80
PORVENIR
Antonio Mendoza Bazan, Porvenir #19 (Photo)
RAYON
Rogelio Lopez Martinez, Rayon #17
Constantino and Reyna López, Rayon #19; Mama Francisca. 166-6124 Photo
EMILIANO ZAPATA
Alfredo Gonzalez Lazo, Zapata #1 (tambien Banda Jimenez)
ZARAGOZA
Fernando Sánchez Sosa and Crispina Lopez Mendoza, Zaragoza #21, cell 951-193-9398
Filing
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pedro-Mendoza/372704202775936
Aquilina Garcia, Primavera #5, 524-4570
Martina Garcia Hernandez and Constantino Gonzalez Vasquez, 5 de Mayo #33
Radio
Francisco Garcia Sosa
A few words about Fundación Envia
A few words about Bicicletas Pedro Martinez
Vendors on the Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/osvaldo.gonzalez.370515
Audio
Embedded Tweets
What is the name of the weaver? = ¿Cuál es el nombre del tejedor?
Planeta.com