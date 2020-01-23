home 2020, Pop The Good Place

The Good Place

Recommended TV show and podcast: The Good Place, a narrative bullet train and appointment viewing.

The Good Place Podcast
https://www.nbc.com/the-good-place/exclusives/tgp-podcast
The Good Place’ Recap: All You Need Is Love

Afterlife – Best Version – Cincinnati – Compromise – Confidence – Cruelty – Disco – Door – Eternity – Dumpster Fire – Ethics – Farts – Final – Forever – Humanity – Jacksonville – Journey – Justice – Justified – Marbels – Medium Place – New Ideas – Sexy – Software Update – Torture – Ultimate Problem – Vacation

@nbcthegoodplace
@nocontexttgp

https://www.buzzfeed.com/farrahpenn/the-good-place-nbc-filming-locations-irl

Season Four
Vacations are only special because they end.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/michael-schur-on-the-end-of-the-good-place-and-future-of-the-office

Mondays, am I right?

‘The Good Place’ Recap: There’s the Rub

https://tv.avclub.com/the-good-place-makes-its-thrilling-final-pitch-for-all-1840901888

‘The Good Place’ Recap: A Whole New World

Software Update

The Answer
Chidi’s got 45 minutes to find “The Answer” on a revelatory The Good Place

That was your life

Season 3 Finale, Pandemonium
https://tv.avclub.com/the-good-place-sucks-but-the-good-place-is-transcenden-1832037224

‘The Good Place’ Season Finale Recap: Pandemonium

Time Knife
Nazis again, somehow.
Here there is no time and it’s the present.
Unintended consequences

Don’t let the good life pass you by
https://ew.com/recap/the-good-place-season-3-episode-8/
https://tv.avclub.com/janet-throws-down-on-the-bad-place-as-the-good-place-co-1830465694

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Most_Good_You_Can_Do
When is the right time to tell someone you were passionate lovers in an alternate timeline in the afterlife but he doesn’t remember because technically none of that happened in this strand of the multiverse?

Jeremy Bearimy
Five stages of inevitable-eternal-damnation grief – Let’s try – Soul Squad (formerly the Brainy Bunch, formerly Team Cockroach) – Sydney Opera House – Violin – 42 Wallaby Way
http://www.vulture.com/2018/10/the-good-place-recap-season-3-episode-4-the-snowplow.html

‘The Good Place’ Recap: Jeremy Bearimy


http://www.vulture.com/2018/10/the-good-place-megan-amram-cameo.html
https://www.theringer.com/tv/2018/10/19/17994494/good-place-season-3-episode-4-recap

Cowboy Skyscraper Buffet
https://news.avclub.com/check-out-all-these-jokes-packed-into-the-good-place-s-1829553346
https://www.thewrap.com/americana-restaurant-the-good-place/

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/good-place-end-season-4-nbc-1207303
The Good Place Isn’t About Heaven and Hell, It’s About the Internet – Vulture
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2018/jan/30/the-good-place-how-a-sitcom-made-philosophy-seem-cool
http://ew.com/tv/2017/03/07/good-place-michael-schur-season-2-spoilers
http://tvline.com/2017/03/07/the-good-place-finale-season-2-ted-danson-michael-schur-nbc
Season 1
Accident – Afterlife – Architect – Bud-Hole – Calculations – Death – EDM – Ethics – Evil – Fork – Good – Good Place – Prank – Prank Show – Rewards Card – Saltine – Soulmate – Take it sleazy – Utopia – Vexed

Season 2
Aluminum – Consequences – Ennui – Existential Crisis – Hydrogen – Jacksonville Jaguars – Judge – Millennial – Philosophy – Retirement – Staycation – Tests – Valedictorian

Fair is the stupidest word humans ever invented, except for staycation.
– The Burrito (tweet)

Millennial = Someone who has been torturing for only 1,000 years
https://www.gq.com/story/good-food-on-the-good-place

http://multiverseradio.ca/forkinbullshirt.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rashomon_effect

What We Owe to Each Other
https://philpapers.org/rec/SCAWWO
– What do we owe to one another?
‘The Good Place’ Creator’s Favorite Joke from Season 2 Is an Epic Dig on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

“Jason figured it out? Jason? This is a real low point. Yeah, this one hurts.”

“It’s a rare occurrence, like a double rainbow, or someone on the internet saying, ‘You know what? You’ve convinced me I was wrong.'” – Michael

In the Bad Place, a ‘millennial’ is someone who has only been torturing for 1,000 years. – Existential Crisis

https://www.vulture.com/2017/10/the-good-place-recap-season-2-episode-5.html

Afterlife – Appointment Viewing – Chapter – Data – Death – Emojis – Ethics – Experiment – Humanity – Jacksonville Jaguars – Magic – On-Demand – Podcast – Points – Prevent Defense – Soulmates – Truth

