Recommended TV show and podcast: The Good Place, a narrative bullet train and appointment viewing.
The Good Place Podcast
https://www.nbc.com/the-good-place/exclusives/tgp-podcast
The Good Place’ Recap: All You Need Is Love
Buzzwords
Afterlife – Best Version – Cincinnati – Compromise – Confidence – Cruelty – Disco – Door – Eternity – Dumpster Fire – Ethics – Farts – Final – Forever – Humanity – Jacksonville – Journey – Justice – Justified – Marbels – Medium Place – New Ideas – Sexy – Software Update – Torture – Ultimate Problem – Vacation
https://www.buzzfeed.com/farrahpenn/the-good-place-nbc-filming-locations-irl
Season Four
Vacations are only special because they end.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/michael-schur-on-the-end-of-the-good-place-and-future-of-the-office
Mondays, am I right?
https://tv.avclub.com/the-good-place-makes-its-thrilling-final-pitch-for-all-1840901888
Software Update
— no context the good place (@nocontexttgp) January 16, 2020
The Answer
Chidi’s got 45 minutes to find “The Answer” on a revelatory The Good Place
That was your life
Season 3 Finale, Pandemonium
https://tv.avclub.com/the-good-place-sucks-but-the-good-place-is-transcenden-1832037224
Time Knife
Nazis again, somehow.
Here there is no time and it’s the present.
Unintended consequences
Don’t let the good life pass you by
https://ew.com/recap/the-good-place-season-3-episode-8/
https://tv.avclub.com/janet-throws-down-on-the-bad-place-as-the-good-place-co-1830465694
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Most_Good_You_Can_Do
When is the right time to tell someone you were passionate lovers in an alternate timeline in the afterlife but he doesn’t remember because technically none of that happened in this strand of the multiverse?
Jeremy Bearimy
Five stages of inevitable-eternal-damnation grief – Let’s try – Soul Squad (formerly the Brainy Bunch, formerly Team Cockroach) – Sydney Opera House – Violin – 42 Wallaby Way
http://www.vulture.com/2018/10/the-good-place-recap-season-3-episode-4-the-snowplow.html
http://www.vulture.com/2018/10/the-good-place-megan-amram-cameo.html
https://www.theringer.com/tv/2018/10/19/17994494/good-place-season-3-episode-4-recap
Cowboy Skyscraper Buffet
https://news.avclub.com/check-out-all-these-jokes-packed-into-the-good-place-s-1829553346
https://www.thewrap.com/americana-restaurant-the-good-place/
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/good-place-end-season-4-nbc-1207303
The Good Place Isn’t About Heaven and Hell, It’s About the Internet – Vulture
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2018/jan/30/the-good-place-how-a-sitcom-made-philosophy-seem-cool
http://ew.com/tv/2017/03/07/good-place-michael-schur-season-2-spoilers
http://tvline.com/2017/03/07/the-good-place-finale-season-2-ted-danson-michael-schur-nbc
Season 1
Accident – Afterlife – Architect – Bud-Hole – Calculations – Death – EDM – Ethics – Evil – Fork – Good – Good Place – Prank – Prank Show – Rewards Card – Saltine – Soulmate – Take it sleazy – Utopia – Vexed
Season 2
Aluminum – Consequences – Ennui – Existential Crisis – Hydrogen – Jacksonville Jaguars – Judge – Millennial – Philosophy – Retirement – Staycation – Tests – Valedictorian
Fair is the stupidest word humans ever invented, except for staycation.
– The Burrito (tweet)
Millennial = Someone who has been torturing for only 1,000 years
https://twitter.com/nbcthegoodplace/status/918635434233683969
https://www.gq.com/story/good-food-on-the-good-place
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rashomon_effect
What We Owe to Each Other
– What do we owe to one another?
https://twitter.com/meganamram/status/913642289834090497
‘The Good Place’ Creator’s Favorite Joke from Season 2 Is an Epic Dig on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’
“Jason figured it out? Jason? This is a real low point. Yeah, this one hurts.”
“Jason figured it out? Jason? This is a real low point. Yeah, this one hurts.” #BestTVLines2017
— Mike Janssen (@mkjanssen) December 18, 2017
“It’s a rare occurrence, like a double rainbow, or someone on the internet saying, ‘You know what? You’ve convinced me I was wrong.'” – Michael
"It's a rare occurrence, like a double rainbow, or someone on the internet saying, 'You know what? You've convinced me I was wrong.'" – Michael#TheGoodPlace #BestTVLines2017
— Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) December 18, 2017
In the Bad Place, a ‘millennial’ is someone who has only been torturing for 1,000 years. – Existential Crisis
https://www.vulture.com/2017/10/the-good-place-recap-season-2-episode-5.html
here's an abridged version of the full list of food puns i turned in with my first draft of tonight's #TheGoodPlace episode pic.twitter.com/x335NYNN09
— Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 29, 2017
Afterlife – Appointment Viewing – Chapter – Data – Death – Emojis – Ethics – Experiment – Humanity – Jacksonville Jaguars – Magic – On-Demand – Podcast – Points – Prevent Defense – Soulmates – Truth
The Good Place
