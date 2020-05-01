Tlayudas are a signature food item on the Oaxaca menu. These are thick corn pancakes, larger than tostadas (30+ centimeters in diameter) and usually topped with pork lard, beans and cheese and sometimes cabbage, avocado and tomatoes.

Sometimes called the ‘Oaxacan Pizza.’

Tip: Ask for the tlayuda ‘bien tostada’ so that it breaks up in multiple parts

Tip – If you want a vegetarian diet, ask the waiter to hold the lard (asiento).

Is L.A. becoming a tlayuda desert? How COVID-19 is causing a shortage of Oaxacan ingredients – @piescarcega

Presentan en conferencia de prensa la 3° Feria de la Tlayuda en San Antonio de la Cal, del 21 al 28 de julio. pic.twitter.com/l9dwSiN3GA — SECTUR Oaxaca (@SECTUR_GobOax) July 15, 2014

The cultural + economic pipeline between Oaxaca and California runs deep. 🇲🇽🇺🇸 Please read my @latimesfood story about how the fascinating, complicated supply chain b/w the two has been disrupted by COVID-19.https://t.co/jf72U376bR — Patricia I. Escárcega (@piescarcega) May 1, 2020

