home Food Tlayudas

Tlayudas

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Food
Posted on
Photo: Sanchez Pascuas Market

Tlayudas are a signature food item on the Oaxaca menu. These are thick corn pancakes, larger than tostadas (30+ centimeters in diameter) and usually topped with pork lard, beans and cheese and sometimes cabbage, avocado and tomatoes.

Sometimes called the ‘Oaxacan Pizza.’

Tip: Ask for the tlayuda ‘bien tostada’ so that it breaks up in multiple parts

Tip – If you want a vegetarian diet, ask the waiter to hold the lard (asiento).

Headlines
Is L.A. becoming a tlayuda desert? How COVID-19 is causing a shortage of Oaxacan ingredients@piescarcega

Embedded Tweets

Photos
Olga, Oswaldo and Guadalupe at the Fair

Wikipedia
Tlayuda
Tlayuda (en español)

Features

Ponchos Tlayudas

Planeta

Mexico’s Food and Culinary Adventures

Oaxaca

Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.