Tourism Marketing Survey (2006)

Poster

From the archives (2006):

Planeta.com announces results from the 2006 Tourism Marketing Survey.

Planeta.com invited tourism professionals to participate in a candid survey of tourism promotion around the world. Respondents have given government marketing campaigns around the world a low mark. Comments indicate that in country and outbound travel operators either do not know the PR agencies that represent the country.

The Tourism Marketing Survey was created to show how satisfied tourism professionals are with tourism promotion at the national and international levels. How do they rank government campaigns and websites? Do they know which PR firms handle the government accounts? And do tourism professionals have suggestions on making improvements?

This survey was featured on Google News, Ewire, ECOCLUB, Green-travel, DevComm and TravelMole.

Stats

Respondents have given government marketing campaigns a low mark. Comments indicate that travel operators either do not know the PR agencies that represent the country or have limited to no relations.

On a scale of 1-5 (1 being the least, 5 being the most) please rate your level of satisfaction with the official tourism website in the county where you operate tours.

Promoting your tours – response average: 1.0

Promoting tourism overall in your country – response average: 2.0

On a scale of 1-5 (1 being the least, 5 being the most) please rate how satisfied you are with official government tourism campaigns in the country where you work.

National promotion – response average: 1.5

International promotion – response average: 1.75

Analysis

These are alarming results for those interested in ecotourism and responsible travel as it indicates that rather than promoting what’s available, the promotion departments are seen as an obstacle, particularly for in-counry small and medium businesses.

Questions

If you operate tours in more than one country, how would you compare national tourism marketing programs?

Insufficient and those who promote with no knowledge, usually they are not professionals of tourism

Costa Rica’s national marketing programs are effective, Panama’s less effective but has good PR and the canal brings in tourism, Nicaragua’s is ineffective because there are too many players working in opposite directions, both in government and private.

Peru has an excellent promotional campaign. Costa Rica doesn’t seem to need one. Guatemala’s has worked with us on one campaign and I was impressed at their approach. Chile and Argentina equal with each other. Belize needs some major work – mostly they promote how many cruise visitors or airline passengers arrived. Panama – not much seems to be happening. Ecuador, same thing. Bolivia is non-exist ant.

Widely varied. Some do a good job of featuring quality tourism and travel experiences, especially nature tourism, or in the case of Turkey meaningful cultural tourism.

On a scale of 1-5 (1 being the least, 5 being the most) please rate your level of satisfaction with the official tourism website in the county where you operate tours.

Promoting your tours – 1.33

Promoting tourism overall in your country – 2.44

On a scale of 1-5 (1 being the least, 5 being the most) please rate how satisfied you are with official government tourism campaigns in the country where you work.

National promotion – 2.5

International promotion – 2.6

On a scale of 1-5 (1 being the least, 5 being the most) please rate how satisfied you are with the promotion of responsible tourism where you operate tours.

National promotion – 1.5

International promotion – 1.5

Do you know the name or names of the PR agencies contracted by the government to promote tourism? And if so, do you have any comments about their work?

I do not know them … They change on a regular basis …. They have shown limited interest … Yes, but they are not open (acciones la maneja un grupo cerrado).

Do you have any specific suggestions on how promotion of tourism and responsible tourism could be improved where you work?

By organizing a group of true professionals as advisors and proposing a master program for the year and for the future.

The government needs to promote our area , Costa Maya as a natural, ecological area and not as a cruise ship town. they need to create more responsible policies about ecotourism and monitor high impact activities such as speed boats, wave runners etc. Their focus is being compromised by big business operators.

Need to coordinate with main associations of adventure travel and ecotourism, plus with each state promotional trust to explain why this segments are important.

Yes, in Panama we need to create sustainable certifications for tour operators and eco-lodges. We also need to train guides, drivers, owners of lodges, tour operators in the responsible tourism business.

Move away from the western-style forms of entertainment that people can find in Miami…and feature the wonderful products and traditions of Crete in a respectful and exciting way. That is not a “traditional” dinner for 200 foreigners with residents balancing raki glasses on their heads…and everyone getting sloppy drunk. Local authorities and residents need to see the big picture of how much environmental damage and cultural heritage damage these horrible resorts have caused, and continue to cause. Supporting sustainable organic agriculture is one major solution. One seriously damaged area on the northern coast, Malia, might have “a lot” of tourists, but are they really sustaining the local economy?

Local authorities need to ACTUALLY support local businesses involved in cultural heritage preservation. That’s the little village taverna owners, the organic farmers, the textile weavers, etc. These guys are struggling to stay afloat. They cannot offer good service because they cannot afford to pay more staff. They need to upgrade their tavernas…and keep them spotless…to attract upscale clients. That requires training and funding. I cannot tell you how many wonderful tavernas I’ve been to, but I cannot take foreign visitors their because the kitchen is filthy and so are the bathrooms

Primero dejar a un lado los intereses económicos de las grandes operaciones. en segundo lugar la unica manera de mejorar es sacar estas palabras del discurso y poner acciones claras para la promoción y venta de los programas.

They probably need people/agencies who better understand the nature of the more up-market, high-educated traveler willing to spend more money for higher quality tourism who can relate to a well-expressed campaign about meaningful and authentic travel experiences.

Do you have any suggestions on how tourism can be improved in protected areas? If marketing plays a role, let us know what you recommend.

There needs to be more information for tourists on what not to do in the protected areas and more of what you can see. I also think there should be promotion between parks. On the park brochures back page should say “If you like this park, you should check out….”

Better local controls need to be instituted and the tourism industry should support this, not fight it. Marketing should play a role by informing travelers that these places are being protected, but if not, in how they should be protected, particularly by educating the traveler to expect protection.

All protected areas in Greece need much better coordination and support from the local and national government.

The government needs to promote our region as a natural, ecological area and not as a cruise ship town. They need to create more responsible policies about ecotourism and monitor high impact activities such as speed boats, wave runners etc. Their focus is being compromised by big business operators.

Marketing juega un rol importante en cualquier lugar donde se opere turismo. Creo que para que mejore el turismo es necesario que existe el compromiso de las autoridades y generar sinergias entre sus mismas instituciones publicas a cargo, y luego integrar el sector privado y comunidades.

By inviting the tourist to do voluntary work

Trips to Chinchorro, the second largest reef in the world is close by and there are plans to run fast high speed boats there for the cruise chip tourists. We need to market this area as a protected area and create policies to ensure it is not overrun.

Precisely through specific marketing campaigns that do not only last three months. It takes time to position an area for ecotourism. Also as part of the marketing efforts we should attend international conferences of the specific niche markets we want to develop, such as educational travel, birdwatching, hiking, kayaking and the outdoors.

In protected areas the tourism industry should work closely with the communities in the areas. Also in the creation of new projects is important to involve the communities as partners and not just as workers.

No Marketing but preservation, the money is not all we can have, if keep going like this we will make a big impact in the protected areas in Ecuador

All protected areas in Greece need much better coordination and support from the local and national government. WWF Greece may have better information.

More control, education and restrictions to protect them. This is certainly the case in areas like Galapagos and the Inca Trail. Governments are trying, but more can be done. It would also be helpful if they promoted other sites in order to lessen the pressure on the most popular protected areas.

The different authorities should be in consensus of what can be done in a protected area. In the Celestún Biosphere Reserve there are so many interests involved and no consensus, that tears the objective apart and will probably destroy the habitat. There are lots of documents that state the rules on what is permissible and what is not, but specially when local people are involved, law and order is not observed. Much less is political issues are on stake. Of course, marketing plays a role, as good infrastructure and proper signaling does.

Do you participate in any trade shows? If so, feel free to add any comments about particular events.

I have been to Tiangus and found it disappointing as the focus is to put travel packages together for the large operators. there is little focus on small hotels or low impact areas. Obviously, the large hotels and large tour companies run the show. some of the forums were insightful

The Go Abroad Fair in Toronto, Canada. We think this is an excellent trade show because it markets to 16 – 24 year olds that want to travel while making a difference.

I went to IATOS, but that stopped working. Adventures in travel had poor results. Mexico’s expo Aventura has not really worked

Recent participation at the New York Times Trade show: There was very little mention of responsible travel at that huge convention center. There was only one forum for ecotourism, which was not well attended. At the invitation of the Greek Tourist Office, Nikki Rose, Crete’s Culinary Sanctuaries Founder and Director presented a slide show on CCS eco-agritourism programs with emphasis on Responsible Travel. The audience is still “new” to responsible travel, yet it was well received. However, most travelers at that show were looking for cheap deals to Greece or cruise holidays. The Adventures in Travel Expos has done great things to promote responsible travel with excellent speakers. The Hermes Expo (Greek businesses) in Atlantic City made no mention of responsible travel. There were several cultural heritage preservation organizations there, but most of their work is in promoting Ancient Greece…which does not exist anymore, of course. Very few exhibitors grasp the notion of responsible travel or current mass tourism problems in Greece. Development…more development and western styles of tourism was the primary focus.

Estamos en una etapa de prueba de ferias, creo que depender solamente de una feria que se supone que funciona como es el LTM es limitante. Creo que mi comentario va hacia mi interés en conocer cómo los operadores internacionales y los ecoturistas deciden su compra para maximizar la inversión en mercadeo y ventas.

Trade shows seem to be very good for tourism departments. I think they are less useful for small companies, but when a country can have a big presence, I think that sticks in people’s minds.

I have participated in national as well as international trade shows. Mexico’s last Tianguis in Acapulco was a big fiasco (not so, the one of 2005). An access code to the Tianguis web site was not given, so that I could not make the proper appointments. The whole Yucatan booth was almost empty all the time – a waste of time and effort. The ITB has always been a disappointment – Mexico as a whole is very badly represented. Why does SECTUR not invest a little bit more in embellish the stand? Mexico has so much to offer, why not show it?

Planeta

/ecotravel/tour/marketingresults.html

/planeta/06/0605marketing.html

/planeta/06/0609marketingresults.html