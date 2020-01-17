Travel is more than getting from Point A to B. The act of moving connects us to places and people in ways unimagined by standing still. Moving beyond the horizon, we need to be open to new experiences and language.

Planeta.com was created 25 years ago in 1994-1995 to explore ecotourism and to seek linkages among friends working in conservation and tourism.

Humans writing about travel is like fish writing about water. Travel is our liquid, our way of understanding our world, via direct experiences (the journey begins with one step …) and via vicarious adventures, communicated by friends and family, directly and indirectly with souvenir postscards, tweets, yelp reviews, photos and videos, and new acquaintances, friends.

Stray Observations

Travel when you can.

