Elsewhere on the Web: The Trust for Public Land – tpl.org – creates parks and protects land in the USA.

Since 1972, this trust has completed more than 5,000 park and conservation projects, protected more than 3 million acres, and helped generate nearly 68 billion in state and local conservation funding.

Diane Regas: You’ll never see another ‘No trespassing’ sign on the Zion Narrows trail. Here’s why that matters – @sltrib @DianeRegas