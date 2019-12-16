Logo
Elsewhere on the Web: The Trust for Public Land – tpl.org – creates parks and protects land in the USA.
Since 1972, this trust has completed more than 5,000 park and conservation projects, protected more than 3 million acres, and helped generate nearly 68 billion in state and local conservation funding.
