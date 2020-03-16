Photo: Chris Bloom, Storms River Mouth
South Africa – Spotlight on Tsitsikamma National Park, a protected area on the Garden Route, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, South Africa. It is a coastal reserve well known for its indigenous forests, dramatic coastline, and the Otter Trail. In 2009 it was amalgamated with the Wilderness National Park and various other areas of land to form the Garden Route National Park.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/i6sYP2xW1QKUPpD6A
South Africa Parks
Tsitsikamma National Park
Flickr
SANParks – Tsitsikamma National Park
Embedded Tweets
The beauty of Tsitsikamma is breathtaking. A couple of days spent in this space is therapeutic. #liveyourwild #travelphotography #shotleft #wedotourism pic.twitter.com/Erw5zAR2ol
— Marketing Dude 🇿🇦 (@PhenyoMarumo) March 11, 2020
Wikipedia
Tsitsikamma National Park
Planeta