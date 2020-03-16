home South Africa Tsitsikamma

Tsitsikamma

By Guest Contributor   Posted in South Africa
Posted on
Photo: Chris Bloom, Storms River Mouth

South Africa – Spotlight on Tsitsikamma National Park, a protected area on the Garden Route, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, South Africa. It is a coastal reserve well known for its indigenous forests, dramatic coastline, and the Otter Trail. In 2009 it was amalgamated with the Wilderness National Park and various other areas of land to form the Garden Route National Park.

