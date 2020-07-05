home New Zealand, Wildlife Tūī

Tūī

By Guest Contributor   Posted in New Zealand Wildlife
Posted on
Photo: Aidan Wojtas, Tūī 2013

Tūī (Prosthemadera novaeseelandiae) are unique to New Zealand and belong to the honeyeater family, which means they feed mainly on nectar from flowers of native plants. – DOC

Embedded Tweets

A hui of tūī

Photos
Tui and Kowhai - New Zealand endemic

DSC_7238

The Tui New Zealand.

Tui by Charles & Janine Williams

Wikipedia
Tui

Planeta.com

NetHui

Wild New Zealand

Department of Conservation New Zealand

Birds

Māori

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.