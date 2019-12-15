Buzzwords
Wikipedia: Two-Step Authentication = Two-factor authentication is a method of confirming users’ claimed identities by using a combination of two different factors: 1) something they know, 2) something they have, or 3) something they are. A good example of two-factor authentication is the withdrawing of money from an ATM; only the correct combination of a bank card (something the user possesses) and a PIN (something the user knows) allows the transaction to be carried out.
Firefox Examples
Firefox
Secure (These fine people helped write this article)
Wikipedia
Multi-factor authentication
Planeta
The world is a smartphone and those who do not travel use only one app