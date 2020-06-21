Spotlight on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2020

Key Links

unesco.org

unesco.org/new/en/communication-and-information

unesco.org/celebrations/international-days

@unesco

2020

Imani Kikoti explains how Kilimanjaro National Park managing during the Covid-19 pandemic



Embedded Tweets

#COVID19 has forever changed our lives.

We must turn the lessons of this crisis into the foundation of a better future.

To do so, we must amplify #WomensVoices, all too often unheard.

Join #UNESCOForum and let's imagine together #TheWorldToCome.

➡️ https://t.co/mlPOYGDRYA pic.twitter.com/qqvItDzOF6

— UNESCO (@UNESCO) May 18, 2020