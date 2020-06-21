Photo: Oaxaca Alameda
Spotlight on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2020
Key Links
unesco.org
unesco.org/new/en/communication-and-information
unesco.org/celebrations/international-days
@unesco
2020
Imani Kikoti explains how Kilimanjaro National Park managing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Embedded Tweets
#COVID19 has forever changed our lives.
We must turn the lessons of this crisis into the foundation of a better future.
To do so, we must amplify #WomensVoices, all too often unheard.
Join #UNESCOForum and let's imagine together #TheWorldToCome.
➡️ https://t.co/mlPOYGDRYA pic.twitter.com/qqvItDzOF6
— UNESCO (@UNESCO) May 18, 2020
Background
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) – unesco.org – is a specialized agency of the United Nations. The purpose of UNESCO is to contribute to peace and security by promoting international collaboration through education, science, and culture in order to further universal respect for justice, the rule of law, and human rights along with fundamental freedoms proclaimed in the UN Charter.
2020-2021
Planeta.com