UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) — http://www.unwto.org — is a specialized agency of the United ‎Nations and the leading international organization in the field of tourism. It serves as a ‎global forum for tourism policy issues and a practical source of tourism know-how.‎ UNWTO is committed to the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (see: global goals), geared ‎toward reducing poverty and fostering sustainable development.‎

UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide.

UNWTO encourages the implementation of the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism.

2020

https://www.unwto.org/news/covid-19-response-travel-restrictions

https://www.unwto.org/tourism-covid-19

https://www.unwto.org/health-advice-for-tourists

Yesterday, the #UNWTO Global Tourism Crisis Committee met to address the future of tourism. We released a set of guidelines and priorities to strengthen tourism recovery after the impact of #COVID19.

United for safe and seamless travels. #TravelTomorrow https://t.co/UQi5cUdzU4 pic.twitter.com/UaeaZaQO5w — World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) May 29, 2020

The @UNWTO seem to have created a new definition of #responsibletravel as only relating to #health & @WHO https://t.co/Pb1PusKAaT. Pretty undermining to the sector which has been working on the #responsibletourism for 15-20 years & how it #impacts whole society & all stakeholders — Vicky Smith (@vickysmith) May 1, 2020

