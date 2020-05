Buzzwords

Upcycing = reuse (discarded objects or material) in such a way as to create a product of higher quality or value than the original

Examples

Finally, a center of sustainability could be housed in the design district on the 9-acre state-owned parcel adjacent to Western Ave. This area could have a central plant, recycling and upcycling center, as well as interpretive areas and sustainability education classes. – Las Vegas Vision 2045

