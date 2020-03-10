USA 2020 Election: Timeline

USA Flag

Rolling coverage of the 2020 federal election in the USA featuring external links and features. This is not meant to be comprehensive, but the best we can do as interested participants. This page focuses on headlines as a timeline. We also review the election by candidates and topics.

February 3 Iowa

How do the Iowa caucuses work? A primer for the 2020 election

Did Trolls Try to Clog Phone Lines After Iowa Caucuses?

February 11 New Hampshire

February 22 Nevada



February 29 South Carolina

March 3 Super Tuesday

March 10, Mini Super Tuesday

Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota

November 3 Federal Election

Quotable

Democracy is not a machine that can run by itself. It’s something that we all have to be part of. – Elizabeth Warren, Rachel Maddow January 06 2020

Buzzwords

Democracy – Caucus – Caucus Tourism – Contested Convention – Coronavirus – Debate – Down Ballot – Nominee – President – Rally – Surge – Surging – Vice-President

September 2019 Debate

Amazon – Asylum – China – Climate Change – Corruption – Criminal Justice – Dagnabit – Democratic Socialism – Education – Environmental Justice – Environmental Services – Factory Farming – Flooding – Forever Wars – Health Care – Houston – Historically black colleges_and universities – Hurricanes – Insurance – Latin America – Living Wage – Migrants – Protesters – Quality of Life – Racism – Redlining – Regenerative Agriculture – Reparations – Resilience – Segregation – Socialism – Student Debt – Tariffs – Teachers – Venezuela – Veterans – Warming

