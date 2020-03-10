USA 2020 Election: Timeline

USA Flag
Rolling coverage of the 2020 federal election in the USA featuring external links and features. This is not meant to be comprehensive, but the best we can do as interested participants. This page focuses on headlines as a timeline. We also review the election by candidates and topics.
February 3 Iowa
How do the Iowa caucuses work? A primer for the 2020 election
Did Trolls Try to Clog Phone Lines After Iowa Caucuses?
February 11 New Hampshire
February 22 Nevada
democratic-debate-nevada
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/02/factchecking-the-las-vegas-democratic-debate/
February 29 South Carolina
March 3 Super Tuesday
Ballotpedia
March 10, Mini Super Tuesday
Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota
Politico
538
November 3 Federal Election
Quotable
Democracy is not a machine that can run by itself. It’s something that we all have to be part of. – Elizabeth Warren, Rachel Maddow January 06 2020
Buzzwords
Democracy – Caucus – Caucus Tourism – Contested Convention – Coronavirus – Debate – Down Ballot – Nominee – President – Rally – Surge – Surging – Vice-President
September 2019 Debate
https://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/abc-news-democratic-debate
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/09/12/democratic-debate-highlights-2019-1493625
Tonight’s Democratic Debate: What Time Is It and How to Watch
5 big questions that will get answered at tonight’s debate
https://www.wibc.com/sites/g/files/exi441/f/201909/hndemocraticdebate_2020_bingo.pdf
Scholz Garten will host Democratic Debate watch party Thursday night
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/heres-whos-qualified-for-the-third-debate-and-whos-on-the-bubble/
https://www.politico.com/2020-election/candidates-views-on-the-issues/
Amazon – Asylum – China – Climate Change – Corruption – Criminal Justice – Dagnabit – Democratic Socialism – Education – Environmental Justice – Environmental Services – Factory Farming – Flooding – Forever Wars – Health Care – Houston – Historically black colleges_and universities – Hurricanes – Insurance – Latin America – Living Wage – Migrants – Protesters – Quality of Life – Racism – Redlining – Regenerative Agriculture – Reparations – Resilience – Segregation – Socialism – Student Debt – Tariffs – Teachers – Venezuela – Veterans – Warming
Wikipedia
2020 United States presidential election
Planeta.com