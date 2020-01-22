home 2020, USA USA 2020 Impeachment

USA 2020 Impeachment

USA Flag

Incomplete and rolling coverage of the impeachment of Donald Trump

Headlines
‘It’s going to be devastating’: Senators gear up for no-talking, no-electronics impeachment trial rules – CNN
McConnell ready to start impeachment trial with partisan power play – Politico

Earlier, 2019
December 18, 2019
Top moments from historic House impeachment debate



Headlines
Full Report: Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry (PDF)
https://intelligence.house.gov/report
Read: The House Intelligence Committee report on the Trump impeachment inquiry
House intelligence committee Democrats release Trump impeachment report
‘The answer is yes’: Sondland affirms ‘quid pro quo’ in Ukraine dealings
Sondland testifies quid pro quo in Ukraine was real and widely known
The Constitution Doesn’t Give Presidents Any Protections During Impeachment
How to impeach a president – Politico
Tom Steyer
Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Impeachment of Donald Trump

