USA 2020 Impeachment

Incomplete and rolling coverage of the impeachment of Donald Trump

‘It’s going to be devastating’: Senators gear up for no-talking, no-electronics impeachment trial rules – CNN

McConnell ready to start impeachment trial with partisan power play – Politico

Earlier, 2019

December 18, 2019

Top moments from historic House impeachment debate









Full Report: Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry (PDF)

Read: The House Intelligence Committee report on the Trump impeachment inquiry

House intelligence committee Democrats release Trump impeachment report

‘The answer is yes’: Sondland affirms ‘quid pro quo’ in Ukraine dealings

Sondland testifies quid pro quo in Ukraine was real and widely known

The Constitution Doesn’t Give Presidents Any Protections During Impeachment

How to impeach a president – Politico

Cities join call for impeachment – Politico

Tom Steyer

Impeachment of Donald Trump

