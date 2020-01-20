home USA National Memorial for Peace and Justice

National Memorial for Peace and Justice

Montgomery, Alabama – The National Memorial for Peace and Justice recognizing 4,000 blacks lynched and tortured in America is open in Montgomery, Alabama.

museumandmemorial.eji.org
goo.gl/maps/LiYLzbMG6ridRnsGA

Background
Announcement:
The Equal Justice Initiative opened the first national memorial dedicated to victims of racial terror lynching and a new museum dedicated to slavery and its legacy on April 26, 2018, in Montgomery, Alabama.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice will acknowledge an era of racial terror in the United States when thousands of African Americans were lynched and publicly tortured, sometimes in the presence of thousands of people. Designed with hundreds of six-foot, corten steel monuments aligned in a structure that sits above the city of Montgomery, EJI’s memorial will feature new sculptures from African and African American artists that explore slavery, segregation, and contemporary issues of racial inequality. The spacious park holding the memorial will include a monument for every county in America where a racial terror lynching took place that can be claimed by community groups and installed locally.

A few blocks away from the memorial, EJI will open The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, which explores slavery, lynching, segregation, and mass incarceration in America on a site where enslaved people were once warehoused. Located a few steps away from what was once one of the most prominent slave markets in America, and from a port and rail station that trafficked thousands of enslaved black people in the mid-19th century, the new narrative museum will offer ground-breaking, interactive content that takes visitors on a journey through our nation’s difficult past. Sculpture, fine art, and technology will be combined with original research and multi-media presentations to create a unique cultural experience.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/inside-the-memorial-to-victims-of-lynching-60-minutes-oprah-winfrey
https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/news/2017/11/13/lynching-memorial-and-slavery-museum-montgomery-sets-april-opening/857715001

National Memorial for Peace and Justice Montgomery (AL) 2019

