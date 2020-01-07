home Collaboration, Communication, Language, Mexico #UsaTuVoz

Oaxaca, Mexico – Here is a must-follow, must-amplify, feel-good hashtag for anyone keen on Indigenous culture, language and multigenerational knowledge sharing.

Presenting #UsaTuVoz (Use Your Voice) promoted by Voces del Valle (@VocesValle) which encourages Indigenous language use on social networks.

The hashtag was designed to curate / encourage / amplify the tweets of Oaxacan high school students who committed to tweeting in their Indigenous languages 10 times a week for seven weeks. There have now been three cycles, and the program continues.

Key Links
vocesdelvalle.weebly.com
Voces Del Valle De Tlacolula

Twitter
@VocesValle
@blillehaugen
@DizhSa
@BnZunni
@JanChvzSanti
@mayhplumb
@YanethMolina99

Headlines and Reports
Zapoteco, “tendencia” en Oaxaca y EU – Noticiasnet
Why write in a language that (almost) no one can read? Twitter and the development of written literature
¿Por qué escribir en una lengua que (casi) nadie lee? Twitter y el desarrollo de literatura (COLOV 2016)

Embedded Tweets

Twitter Moment
2018 Tweets

Teotitlán del Valle Talking Dictionary

International Decade of Indigenous Languages

2019 – International Year of Indigenous Languages

