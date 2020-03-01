Oaxaca, Mexico – Here is a must-follow, must-amplify, hashtag for anyone keen on Indigenous culture, language, and multigenerational knowledge sharing.

Presenting #UsaTuVoz (Use Your Voice) promoted by Voces del Valle (@VocesValle) which encourages Indigenous language use on social networks.

The hashtag was designed to curate / encourage / amplify the tweets of Oaxacan high school students who committed to tweeting in their Indigenous languages 10 times a week for seven weeks. There have now been three cycles, and the program continues.

Key Links

vocesdelvalle.weebly.com

Voces Del Valle De Tlacolula

Twitter

@VocesValle

@blillehaugen

@DizhSa

@BnZunni

@JanChvzSanti

@mayhplumb

@YanethMolina99

@xochizin

@la_na_angel

Headlines and Reports

Voces del Valle – Global Voices

Zapoteco, “tendencia” en Oaxaca y EU – Noticiasnet

Why write in a language that (almost) no one can read? Twitter and the development of written literature

¿Por qué escribir en una lengua que (casi) nadie lee? Twitter y el desarrollo de literatura (COLOV 2016)

Embedded Tweets

Yseidyrën Dizhsa scwelro nI na San Dyegw, UCSD. A Zapotec course will be taught at UCSD. Una clase de zapoteco se impartirá en la UCSD #UsaTuVoz. pic.twitter.com/DPx06XN0BH — DizhSa (@DizhSa) March 1, 2020

Ya zhats ca za’ld rate bndag xteni, la’n de gëch dany // Encino trees, dropping all leaves, giving a spectacular display of colors // Árboles de encino, tirando sus hojas, desplegando un espectáculo de color en la sierra Juárez de Oaxaca. #UsaTuVoz pic.twitter.com/I0rVT0judx — Moisés García Guzmán (@BnZunni) January 7, 2020

Yu' doo btsëny lo Chucluat re' bineti chi ru' lani Ndua' // In Oaxaca, you'll enjoy a foamy hot chocolate during parties // Chocolate Oaxaqueño: caliento y espumoso. #UsaTuVoz #DocuLab2018 pic.twitter.com/2oWrpckOe3 — Moisés García Guzmán (@BnZunni) July 15, 2018

Twitter Moment

2018 Tweets

Planeta.com