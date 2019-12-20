home Buzzwords, Canada, Mexico, USA United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA)

United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA)

USCMA = Acronym for the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, a pending free trade agreement between Canada, Mexico, and the United States of which negotiations have been concluded, but which has not been signed or ratified. Version 2.0 of NAFTA

Headlines
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/12/07/usmca-us-mexico-negotiations-077696
https://qz.com/1480539/at-the-g20-trudeau-and-nieto-rejected-trumps-name-for-the-new-nafta
USMCA, the new trade deal between the US, Canada, and Mexico, explained – Vox

Wikipedia
United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement

North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)

