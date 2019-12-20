United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA)

Buzzwords

USCMA = Acronym for the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, a pending free trade agreement between Canada, Mexico, and the United States of which negotiations have been concluded, but which has not been signed or ratified. Version 2.0 of NAFTA

