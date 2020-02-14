Roofdog
Valentine = A card sent, often anonymously, on St. Valentine’s Day (February 14) to a person one loves or is attracted to
February 14 = Valentine’s Day
On this day people honor the memory of St. Valentine and express their love to loved ones, spouses, parents and friends.
Translating: Will you be my Valentine?
Spanish: ¿Serías mi Valentín?
Afrikaans: Sal jy my Valentein wees?
French: Veux tu etre ma Valentine?
German: Möchtest du mein Valentinstagsdate sein?
Māori: Ka waiho koe hei Valentine?
Swedish: Vill du vara min Valentin?
Embedded Tweets
Frases para este 14 de Febrero en lengua Ayöök 😍🥰
¡Escríbenos!
Podemos traducir la frase que gustes 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lxndsPMqL2
— Kumoontun (@kumoontun) February 13, 2019
Wikipedia
Valentine’s Day
Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre (1929)
Planeta.com