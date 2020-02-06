Astronomy on Tap Las Vegas: The Birth of Planets

Poster

Astronomy Aleworks (@AAleworks, 7350 Eastgate Road #170 Henderson) hosts the fifth Astronomy on Tap event in greater Las Vegas. The presentation ‘The Birth of Planets!’ takes place Tuesday, February 27.

Enjoy delicious brews while hearing about the universe and competing in space-themed trivia (with prizes)! Trivia Questions range from science to sci-fi.

Key Links

https://facebook.com/events/484479955592191

Join us for our fifth Astronomy on Tap, LV event: The Birth of Planets! Enjoy @AAleworks delicious brews while hearing about the universe and competing in space-themed trivia (with prizes)! Trivia Qs range from science to sci-fi.

RSVP: https://t.co/x8DhTRtUSl@astronomyontap pic.twitter.com/8S5Tl55W4Z — David R. Rice (@Magrathea_staff) January 11, 2020

Google Maps



Elsewhere on the Web

UNLV Astronomy

Astronomy on Tap – @astronomyontap

Planeta