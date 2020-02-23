home Headlines, USA Astronomy on Tap Las Vegas: The Birth of Planets

Astronomy on Tap Las Vegas: The Birth of Planets

By Ron Mader   Posted in Headlines USA
Posted on
Poster

Astronomy Aleworks (@AAleworks, 7350 Eastgate Road #170 Henderson) hosts the fifth Astronomy on Tap event in greater Las Vegas. The presentation ‘The Birth of Planets!’ takes place Tuesday, February 27.

Enjoy delicious brews while hearing about the universe and competing in space-themed trivia (with prizes)! Trivia Questions range from science to sci-fi.

