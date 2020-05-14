Happy Birthday, Las Vegas

Las Vegas celebrates its birthday on May 15

As a city Las Vegas was founded on May 15, 1905 when 110 acres near Stewart/Garces/Main/Fifth (Las Vegas Boulevard) were auctioned. For history buffs, Clark County Museum is a must. We are also partial to the Mob Museum, Natural History Museum, and Neon Museum.

We're 114 today 😎 #HappyBirthdayVegas (credit: Julie Bergonz) We're taking a walk through history (and going to #lvcouncil) to celebrate so stay tuned 😉 pic.twitter.com/4qnCHQNW7t — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 15, 2019

To celebrate our birthday, a documentary about the early days of Las Vegas (before gambling and casinos!) will premiere on KCLV Channel 2 and our Facebook page (https://t.co/wIjfPHFFYv) tonight at 7 p.m. https://t.co/FRkKxALD40 #HappyBirthdayVegas pic.twitter.com/WG2ZcJUp46 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 15, 2019

Happy birthday to the @CityOfLasVegas! In 1905, the first lot of land was purchased in what would later become the Entertainment Capital of the World! @dylankendricktv has the story: https://t.co/5XdC6RXIB7 pic.twitter.com/1h17Ct0ptg — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) May 15, 2019

