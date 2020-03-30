home USA Great Buns Bakery, Las Vegas

Great Buns Bakery, Las Vegas

Photo: Blue Skies

One of our fave places remains open in Las Vegas during the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic: Great Buns Bakery, 3270 East Tropicana

This family-run wholesale bakery serves restaurants and resorts in the valley. Great Buns is also open to the public and one of the best reasons to visit Tropicana.

