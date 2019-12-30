home 2020 America’s Party: New Years in Las Vegas (2020)

America’s Party: New Years in Las Vegas (2020)

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Posted on
Photo: Arnie Papp

Las Vegas – America’s Party is the name of the free New Year’s Eve event held on the Las Vegas Strip put together by Las Vegas Events and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Nearby is a paid event held in the refurbished Fremont Street Experience.

An unprecedented level of security is expected. About 330,000 people visitors are expected to celebrate, and police said they’re prepared for 400,000 during the 2020 event that officials have dubbed “The Big 20.”

Fireworks go off at midnight from the roofs of seven casinos, but the party begins much earlier with a 9pm telecast to coincide with the New Year in the Eastern Time Zone.

Festivities include both the fireworks extravaganza on the Las Vegas Strip and the live concerts and fireworks under the canopy at Fremont Street Experience. Fireworks by Grucci will coordinate a pyrotechnic display from the seven locations along the Las Vegas Strip.

Fireworks firing locations: Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, Stratosphere, Treasure Island, Venetian, Rio (command center).

Headlines
Las Vegas hosting 20th fireworks show to mark 2020 New Year

