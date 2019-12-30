America’s Party: New Years in Las Vegas (2020)

Las Vegas – America’s Party is the name of the free New Year’s Eve event held on the Las Vegas Strip put together by Las Vegas Events and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Nearby is a paid event held in the refurbished Fremont Street Experience.

Hashtags: #NYE2020, #VegasNYE

An unprecedented level of security is expected. About 330,000 people visitors are expected to celebrate, and police said they’re prepared for 400,000 during the 2020 event that officials have dubbed “The Big 20.”

Fireworks go off at midnight from the roofs of seven casinos, but the party begins much earlier with a 9pm telecast to coincide with the New Year in the Eastern Time Zone.

Festivities include both the fireworks extravaganza on the Las Vegas Strip and the live concerts and fireworks under the canopy at Fremont Street Experience. Fireworks by Grucci will coordinate a pyrotechnic display from the seven locations along the Las Vegas Strip.

Fireworks firing locations: Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, Stratosphere, Treasure Island, Venetian, Rio (command center).

On New Year's Eve, the $32 million renovation of the world-famous @fselv canopy will officially debut 💡 pic.twitter.com/coSF6q3Pil — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 27, 2019

How are the #NYE2020 festivities looking weather-wise? 🎆🎊🎉🍾 Other than it being chilly, the weather looks great! Just remember to bundle up and you should be good to go! Stay safe everyone and happy new year! #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/FXfpRWkPoR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 30, 2019

New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas means hefty room rate markups https://t.co/2j5UjAUFjf via @reviewjournal — Rick Velotta (@RickVelotta) December 28, 2019

