home Parks, USA Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders

Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders

By Ron Mader   Posted in Parks USA
Posted on
Photo

Welcome to the Mojave Desert. Las Vegas has both oasis-like escapes and more natural desert lands. There’s something for everyone if you know where and when to look.

Among our favorites:
Clark County Wetlands
Red Rock Canyon
Clark County Sunset Park
Pittman Wash

We still have to visit Sloan Canyon.

Further out there is Hoover Dam, Lake Mead NRA, Valley of Fire, Spring Mountains, Frenchman’s Mountain and the Desert Wildlife Center.

The parks are linked by a series of hiking and biking trails.

And if you enjoy these natural spaces, you might to visit the Ethel M Botanic Garden, a curated collection of desert plants with educational signage! Next to this garden is the Ethel M Store with chocolate for sale and an accessible and hygienic factory tour.

Key Links
https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/portal/faces/home/things-to-do/ttd-parks-recreation
http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/default.aspx
http://www.cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/parks-and-trails/locations-and-features

Photos
Frenchman Mountain Morning Reflection

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

Las Vegas, Nevada

City Parks

Las Vegas Parks Links

Wetlands Park in Las Vegas

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area

Las Vegas Downtown Open Space and Trails Master Plan

Clark County’s Sunset Park

Las Vegas Community Healing Garden

Cornerstone Park (Henderson, Nevada)

Henderson Discovery Park

Las Vegas’ Springs Preserve

Nevada’s Spring Mountains

Valley of Fire State Park

Hoover Dam

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.