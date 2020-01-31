Las Vegas’ Pinball Hall of Fame

Breaking News (July 2018) – The Hall of Fame has announced its plan to move to a new location. Details on Vital Vegas and Pinside.

Las Vegas – Talk a stroll along the nostalgia curve. Among our favorite places to visit is the Pinball Hall of Fame, 1610 East Tropicana, a 10,000-square warehouse with rows and rows of playable pinball machines. It’s an amazing hands-on museum and one more reason to visit Trop. Just put your quarters into the machines you want to play.

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-12am. Free parking and walk in the door for free. No entrance fee.

Key Links

http://www.pinballmuseum.org

Facebook

Trip Advisor

The Pinball Hall of Fame is an attempt by the members of the Las Vegas Pinball Collectors Club to house and display the world’s largest pinball collection, open to the public. A not-for-profit corporation was established to further this cause. The games belong to one club member (Tim Arnold), and range from 1950s up to 1990s pinball machines. Since it is a non-profit museum, older games from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s are the prevalent, as this was the ‘heyday’ of pinball. There are no ‘ticket spitters’ here (aka kiddie casinos or redemption). It’s all pure pinball (and a few arcade novelty games) from the past. And since it’s a non-profit, excess revenues go to non-denominational charities.

Embedded Tweets

Pinball Hall of Fame to close, fundraising for Strip location in the works. (h/t @VegasInsight) https://t.co/rklSg7al9b pic.twitter.com/l6auoamD8C — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) July 30, 2018

Talk about Las Vegas

In November 2017 we heard from the project’s creator Tim Arnold via Ira David Sternberg’s Talk about Las Vegas. It’s a candid conversation and probes deeper into pure amusement.

Soundbytes

1:50 Started out in gumball machines

3:30 Entertainment that is not free …

5:20 Retirement project

6:00 Fixing 30,40,50 year old equipment

7:30 Constant need for parts … Disposable consumer item

10:20 Liberace Museum … What happens when the visionary quits? Here’s a different scenario …

11:00 Walk away at the top

12:00 Company towns … A tourist town needs tourist attractions

13:00 Need something other to do than pull the handle

14:40 Finish what we started

15:00 Pure amusement place … We have made the choice to stay as a museum

15:40 The game is enough.

17:40 All the trends start at the street level and move upwards … Proud to be a showman

19:00 Another building with 800 other machines

19:30 Turner Class Movies – Sunday silent movies … Nostalgia curve

24:00 Tourists and Locals … Minigolf effect

26:30 Loudest sound? Ghostbusters

Facebook



Photos



Headlines

For Every Vice in Vegas, There Is An Equal and Opposite Pinball Machine

New Location

https://agenda.co.clark.nv.us/sirepub/agdocs.aspx?doctype=agenda&itemid=117837

https://agenda.co.clark.nv.us/sirepub/cache/2/u2rehq2bgxchg431ieebv15e/76965905042019021703428.PDF

https://agenda.co.clark.nv.us/sirepub/cache/2/u2rehq2bgxchg431ieebv15e/76965805042019021638188.PDF

Planeta.com