Public Art in Las Vegas

Photo: Paiutes in Henderson

The following are snapshots of public art and street art in greater Las Vegas, part of our modified, off-the-beaten track approach to the Grand Circle of the Southwest.

Seven Magic Mountains
Ugo Rondinone’s Seven Magic Mountains is a large-scale site-specific public art installation within the Ivanpah Valley adjacent to Sheep Mountain and the McCullough, Bird Spring, and Goodsprings ranges of mountains. Also near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, approximately ten miles south of Las Vegas, Nevada. Seven towers of colorful, stacked boulders standing more than thirty feet high. The exhibition opened in May 2016.

Downtown
Ever-changing street landscape in DTLV.

Wheel of Misfortune
Behind Lake Mead Boat Storage at Lake Las Vegas
Neon Museum

Neon Museum

