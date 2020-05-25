home USA Vegas Radio

Spotlight on radio (television without pictures) in Las Vegas:

State of Nevada

Little Grass Shack

The Las Vegas Sportsline

  • What are the most popular programs and stations?

And on the FM Radio Dial

88.1 KCEP
power88lv.com
@power88vegas
88.9 KNPR
knpr.org
@KNPRnews

89.7 KCNV
classical897.org
91.5 KUNV

KUNV

93.5 KADD
tunein.com
97.5
kvegas.com@HOT975vegasFacebook

98.5
kluc.radio.com/

98.9
LaCaliente989

99.7
tunein.com
The Highway Vibe – KHYZ-FM2

101.5
dwn.com/
Launch news – BBGI

100.5 KXNT
@kxnt
player.radio.com

100.9 ESPN Las Vegas
@ESPNLasVegas
lvsportsnetwork.com

103.1
superestrella.com

107.1 KIYQ
http://www.kiyq.org
tunein.com
“KiYQ is a dedicated non-profit historical music radio station that plays legendary great music performed by the great artists that made Las Vegas, the entertainment and gambling capital of the world. KiYQ also preserves and maintains the history of how this great town began. Our position is that the history must be accurate and complete. Nevada laws made gambling legal in 1931 and brought operators from all parts of the country to the Silver State. What was illegal in their home state was legal in Nevada. They were smart, practical, and could run an operation without computers.”

107.9 KVGS
tunein.com

And on the AM Radio Dial
720AM KDWN
kdwn.com
kdwn.com/streamer
@720KDWN

920AM KBAD
920thegame.com
tunein.com

1100 KWWN
espn.go.com
1400 KSHP
.kshp.com
tunein.com
@KSHP1400

1460 KENO
Vegas Radio and That Weird Downtown Tower
RAB, Nevada Broadcasters Showcase Local Radio
The Changing Las Vegas Media Landscape
Updte
https://amp.rgj.com/amp/2266636001
This is Reno

Talk about Las Vegas with Ira David Sternberg
talkaboutlasvegas.com
lasvegasadvisor.com
@irasternberg
Talking-with-tim-arnold (november-9-2017)

Las Vegas German Show with Silvia Brunn
Sundays 10am-Noon, kshp.com
Call in 702-221-7283 during the show, 876-8221 after hours
Guten Morgen Las Vegas und Zuhörer
Facebook

@kxnt
@HOT975vegas
@889KNPR
@720KDWN

