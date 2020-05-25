Photo: Stay Safe
Spotlight on radio (television without pictures) in Las Vegas:
Recommended Listening
Questions
- What are the most popular programs and stations?
And on the FM Radio Dial
88.1 KCEP
power88lv.com
Events
@power88vegas
Facebook
@kcepfm Power 88
The Soul School station in Las Vegas since 1972 pic.twitter.com/fT4pYjNDtQ
— Don Jacobson (@BigSurfDon) May 5, 2020
88.9 KNPR
knpr.org
Wikipedia
@KNPRnews
89.7 KCNV
classical897.org
Schedule
91.5 KUNV
93.5 KADD
tunein.com
Wikipedia
97.5
kvegas.com – @HOT975vegas – Facebook
98.5
kluc.radio.com/
98.9
LaCaliente989
99.7
tunein.com
The Highway Vibe – KHYZ-FM2
101.5
dwn.com/
Launch news – BBGI
100.5 KXNT
@kxnt
player.radio.com
100.9 ESPN Las Vegas
@ESPNLasVegas
lvsportsnetwork.com
103.1
superestrella.com
107.1 KIYQ
http://www.kiyq.org
tunein.com
“KiYQ is a dedicated non-profit historical music radio station that plays legendary great music performed by the great artists that made Las Vegas, the entertainment and gambling capital of the world. KiYQ also preserves and maintains the history of how this great town began. Our position is that the history must be accurate and complete. Nevada laws made gambling legal in 1931 and brought operators from all parts of the country to the Silver State. What was illegal in their home state was legal in Nevada. They were smart, practical, and could run an operation without computers.”
107.9 KVGS
tunein.com
And on the AM Radio Dial
720AM KDWN
kdwn.com
kdwn.com/streamer
@720KDWN
920AM KBAD
920thegame.com
tunein.com
1100 KWWN
espn.go.com
Facebook
Wikipedia
1400 KSHP
.kshp.com
Facebook
tunein.com
@KSHP1400
1460 KENO
Wikipedia
Headlines
Vegas Radio and That Weird Downtown Tower
RAB, Nevada Broadcasters Showcase Local Radio
The Changing Las Vegas Media Landscape
Updte
https://amp.rgj.com/amp/2266636001
This is Reno
Talk about Las Vegas with Ira David Sternberg
talkaboutlasvegas.com
lasvegasadvisor.com
@irasternberg
Talking-with-tim-arnold (november-9-2017)
Las Vegas German Show with Silvia Brunn
Sundays 10am-Noon, kshp.com
Call in 702-221-7283 during the show, 876-8221 after hours
Guten Morgen Las Vegas und Zuhörer
Facebook
@kxnt
@HOT975vegas
@889KNPR
@720KDWN
Planeta