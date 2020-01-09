Living Green Super Recycling Day 2020

Photo

Join us as we support 8 News NOW‘s Living Green Super Recycling Day 8am-2pm, Saturday, February 1.

Think of this as an annual pop-up, an amazing, environment-friendly, drive-through, community meetup. Accepted for free recycling is anything that takes batteries or that can be plugged in. Kudos to the organizers for making happen year after year!

The ninth annual event is held at the at Thomas and Mack Center Parking Lot off Swenson and Tropicana Avenue and is presented by Subaru of Las Vegas.

Not accepted are paint, oil, hazardous material, and any type of mattress.

Map



