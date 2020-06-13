home Cities, USA Las Vegas Strip

Publisher’s note: Organization on this page is a bit random and suggestions are most welcome as we make needed updates. This page explores what is usually Las Vegas Boulevard’s busiest corridor, the recently-reopened (June 3, 2020) Las Vegas Strip.

We are taking a new look at the recently-reopened iconic destination. COVID19 continues. Looking for masked visitors.

The Las Vegas Strip continues to be one of the world’s most interesting and instagrammable places. It’s visually arresting and storied so much it’s impossible not to enjoy the tales of visitors and locals.

The strip is part of and not part of Las Vegas. It’s plunked in the middle of Clark County and is considered a separate entity from Downtown Las Vegas.

Places to eat
Peppermill, 2985 South Las Vegas Blvd
El Segundo Sol, https://twitter.com/ElSegundoSol

Waldorf Astoria
3752 South Las Vegas Blvd
waldorfastorialasvegas.com
@WA_LasVegas

Park MGM
3770 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: June 21, 1996; 22 years ago (as Monte Carlo)

parkmgm.com
mgmresorts.com
Parking
Wikipedia

Mama Rabbit
vegas.eater.com
newsroom.mgmresorts.com

Eataly
Eataly Las Vegas
Flickr

Mandalay Bay
3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: March 2, 1999
https://www.mandalaybay.com
https://lasvegasweekly.com/column/incidental-tourist/2019/feb/28/two-decades-in-mandalay-bay-might-be-the-most-comp
Wikipedia

Flamingo
3555 South Las Vegas Boulevard
caesars.com/flamingo-las-vegas

Caesars Palace
3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date‎: ‎August 5, 1966
https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/things-to-do/cleopatras-barge
Wikipedia
@CaesarsPalace

CityCenter
3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: December 16, 2009

CityCenter is the largest privately funded construction project in the history of the United States. The project was started by MGM Mirage and Dubai World. The complex opened on December 16, 2009 and at a pricetag of $8.5 billion, occupies 67 acres of the Las Vegas Strip between Frank Sinatra Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard.

More than $40 million was spent on outdoor art, including original sculptures and a colorful bouquet of canoes.
Wikipedia

New York-New York Hotel and Casino
3790 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: January 3, 1997; 21 years ago
Wikipedia

Rollercoaster
The All-Day Scream Pass is available.
https://www.vegas.com/attractions/on-the-strip/ny-ny-roller-coaster/
https://www.newyorknewyork.com/en/entertainment/the-big-apple-coaster-and-arcade.html

T-Mobile Arena
3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: April 6, 2016
http://www.t-mobilearena.com
http://www.t-mobilearena.com/plan-your-visit/arena-tours
Wikipedia

Venetian
3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard
http://royalbritanniapub.com
https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45963-d15018431-Reviews-Royal_Britannia_Gastropub-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html

Sahara Las Vegas
2535 South Las Vegas Boulevard
saharalasvegas.com
Previously SLS, which opened August 23, 2014
Betting Big: New Hotels Go All In on Las Vegas Strip – NBC
The Strip’s New Monkey Business – David G. Schwartz/Vegas Seven
SLS Loses a Sushi Restaurant in March – Vegas Eater

Mirage
3400 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: November 22, 1989
The Mirage was the first new resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in 16 years, after the completion of the MGM Grand in 1973. When it opened, The Mirage was the first casino to use security cameras full-time on all table games.
https://www.mirage.com
https://www.mirage.com/en/booking/show-booking.html
Wikipedia

MGM Grand
3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: December 18, 1993
The MGM Grand is the largest single hotel in the United States with 6,851 rooms.
Wikipedia
@MGMResortsIntl

Tropicana
3801 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: April 4, 1957
troplv.com
Wikipedia
2020 Sale

Resorts World
https://www.fealasvegas.com/portfolio/item/resorts-world

Stratosphere
2000 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Opening: April 30, 1996
stratospherehotel.com
Wikipedia

Paris
3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date‎: ‎September 1, 1999
https://www.caesars.com/paris-las-vegas
Wikipedia

Circus Circus
2880 South Las Vegas Boulevard
circuscircus.com
THE Steak HouseView Full Menu 
@circusvegas
Facebook
Wikipedia
10-things-were-unashamed-to-say-we-love-about-circus-circus/

Green or Greenwashing
In U.S. building industry, is it too easy to be green? – USA Today
Gambling Green – Travel Weekly
TW USA: Sustainable and responsible tourism greenwashing
Strip resorts lauded for diversity and environmental efforts

Wynn
3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Wikipdia
https://eliolv.com
@elio_lv
@santiago.perez
@danielasotoinnes
@enriqueolveraf

Parking Fees – Las Vegas Advisor

Lessons from Las Vegas – 99% Invincible

