Photo: June 2020
Publisher’s note: Organization on this page is a bit random and suggestions are most welcome as we make needed updates. This page explores what is usually Las Vegas Boulevard’s busiest corridor, the recently-reopened (June 3, 2020) Las Vegas Strip.
We are taking a new look at the recently-reopened iconic destination. COVID19 continues. Looking for masked visitors.
Essay
The Las Vegas Strip continues to be one of the world’s most interesting and instagrammable places. It’s visually arresting and storied so much it’s impossible not to enjoy the tales of visitors and locals.
The strip is part of and not part of Las Vegas. It’s plunked in the middle of Clark County and is considered a separate entity from Downtown Las Vegas.
Headlines
LA favorite Lucha VaVoom brings masked wrestling to the Strip—where it belongs
Learning-from-las-vegas-what-the-strip-can-teach-us-about-urban-planning
recycling-strips-best-kept-secret
Places to eat
Peppermill, 2985 South Las Vegas Blvd
Waldorf Astoria
3752 South Las Vegas Blvd
Park MGM
3770 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: June 21, 1996; 22 years ago (as Monte Carlo)
Wikipedia
Mama Rabbit
Now that Mama Rabbit at Park MGM has dumped its service fee for drinks, we can fully endorse stopping by to check out the sweet artwork. pic.twitter.com/5uW3cum9Av
— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) November 3, 2019
Eataly
Eataly Las Vegas
Mandalay Bay
3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: March 2, 1999
https://lasvegasweekly.com/column/incidental-tourist/2019/feb/28/two-decades-in-mandalay-bay-might-be-the-most-comp
Wikipedia
Flamingo
3555 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Flamingo, 1951 pic.twitter.com/orJX9f8Mrd
— Vintage Las Vegas (@summacorp) November 1, 2019
Caesars Palace
3570 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: August 5, 1966
Wikipedia
There are hundreds of statues and busts throughout the Palace. Which is your favorite? #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/xEwq59p0gs
— Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) April 16, 2020
CityCenter
3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: December 16, 2009
CityCenter is the largest privately funded construction project in the history of the United States. The project was started by MGM Mirage and Dubai World. The complex opened on December 16, 2009 and at a pricetag of $8.5 billion, occupies 67 acres of the Las Vegas Strip between Frank Sinatra Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard.
More than $40 million was spent on outdoor art, including original sculptures and a colorful bouquet of canoes.
Wikipedia
New York-New York Hotel and Casino
3790 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: January 3, 1997; 21 years ago
Wikipedia
Rollercoaster
The All-Day Scream Pass is available.
T-Mobile Arena
3780 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: April 6, 2016
Wikipedia
Venetian
3377 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Crane at Venetian looks like it’s for completion of St. Regis tower! On hold since 2008. https://t.co/rDDubTyltN pic.twitter.com/clwossD46m
— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) July 24, 2018
Sahara Las Vegas
2535 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Previously SLS, which opened August 23, 2014
Betting Big: New Hotels Go All In on Las Vegas Strip – NBC
The Strip’s New Monkey Business – David G. Schwartz/Vegas Seven
SLS Loses a Sushi Restaurant in March – Vegas Eater
Mirage
3400 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: November 22, 1989
The Mirage was the first new resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in 16 years, after the completion of the MGM Grand in 1973. When it opened, The Mirage was the first casino to use security cameras full-time on all table games.
Wikipedia
MGM Grand
3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: December 18, 1993
The MGM Grand is the largest single hotel in the United States with 6,851 rooms.
Wikipedia
Tropicana
3801 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: April 4, 1957
Wikipedia
2020 Sale
Resorts World
Fresh Resorts World rendering. (h/t @Bl1ZZarD86) pic.twitter.com/NFFhCjJSZ8
— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) July 24, 2018
Stratosphere
2000 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Opening: April 30, 1996
Wikipedia
Paris
3655 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Opening date: September 1, 1999
Wikipedia
In celebration of our Platinum Anniversary, our Eiffel Tower lights up the #LasVegasStrip with a new light show. 🇫🇷✨ #ForeverInParis #LightUpTheNight pic.twitter.com/h3TLRRP717
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) February 28, 2019
Related to the Eiffel Tower: Reserve table 56. Trust us on this one. pic.twitter.com/xCapfXCNQF
— Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) February 28, 2019
Circus Circus
2880 South Las Vegas Boulevard
THE Steak House – View Full Menu
@circusvegas
Wikipedia
10-things-were-unashamed-to-say-we-love-about-circus-circus/
Carnivores, when this place reopens, we should go out for a steak dinner 🥩 @circusvegas pic.twitter.com/OAsB9SsS66
— Ron Mader (@ronmader) May 18, 2020
Green or Greenwashing
In U.S. building industry, is it too easy to be green? – USA Today
Gambling Green – Travel Weekly
TW USA: Sustainable and responsible tourism greenwashing
Strip resorts lauded for diversity and environmental efforts
Wynn
3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Wikipdia
Embedded Tweets
#TheStripStartsHere slogan has stirred quite the debate. https://t.co/bjlxt3j8mn
— KSNV News 3 (@News3LV) July 4, 2019
Treasure Hunt
Oldest building on The Strip
Recommended Listening
Lessons from Las Vegas – 99% Invincible
Wikipedia
Las Vegas Strip
Oldest building on The Strip
Places