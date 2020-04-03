home Cities, USA Tropicana Avenue (Las Vegas)

Photo: Blue Skies

Streets in Vegasland boast the names of classic casinos, some still in operation like the “Tiffany of the Strip” the Trop, aka the world-famous Tropicana Avenue.

Join us as we take the slow adventure road trip along the avenue. There are fresh-baked, gluten-full staples and deserts, a wetlands park that leads to the Colorado River, a hall of fame dedicated to pinball and the casino itself. Check out one of the country’s most diverse universities.

Goal of this page: Introduce one of the world’s most famous avenues to locals and visitors.

What it is: Tropicana Avenue is a major east–west section line arterial in the Las Vegas area. Part of it is signed as Nevada State Route 593 (SR 593).

Spotlight

Tropicana Resort and Casino
3801 South Las Vegas Blvd
Tropicana Avenue is named after the casino located on the Las Vegas Boulevard where it intersects with Tropicana Avenue.
troplv.com
Wikipedia

UNLV
851 East Tropicana

University of Nevada-Las Vegas

Pinball Hall of Fame
1610 East Tropicana

Las Vegas’ Pinball Hall of Fame

India Market
1435 East Tropicana
Yelp
TripAdvisor

Crown and Anchor
1350 East Tropicana
crownandanchorlv.com
Facebook

Great Buns Bakery
3270 East Tropicana. Closed Sundays.
This family-run wholesale bakery serves restaurants and resorts in the valley. Great Buns is also open to the public and one of the best reasons to visit Tropicana. Open Monday-Saturday, 7am-5pm.

Great Buns Bakery, Las Vegas

Community Lutheran Church
3720 East Tropicana. Livestreaming services Sunday 8am, 930am, 11am
communitylv.org
Facebook
Livestream
Friday Update – Learning New Things

Wetlands Park
7050 Wetlands Park Lane

Wetlands Park in Las Vegas

History
Tropicana was originally named Bond Road. The avenue was renamed after the casino.

I-15/Tropicana Project
Nevadadot

Wikipedia
Tropicana Avenue

Planeta.com

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Strip

Favorite People and Places in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Links

Clark County, Nevada

Cities

