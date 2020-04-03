Tropicana Avenue (Las Vegas)

Streets in Vegasland boast the names of classic casinos, some still in operation like the “Tiffany of the Strip” the Trop, aka the world-famous Tropicana Avenue.

Join us as we take the slow adventure road trip along the avenue. There are fresh-baked, gluten-full staples and deserts, a wetlands park that leads to the Colorado River, a hall of fame dedicated to pinball and the casino itself. Check out one of the country’s most diverse universities.

Goal of this page: Introduce one of the world’s most famous avenues to locals and visitors.

What it is: Tropicana Avenue is a major east–west section line arterial in the Las Vegas area. Part of it is signed as Nevada State Route 593 (SR 593).

Spotlight

Tropicana Resort and Casino

3801 South Las Vegas Blvd

Tropicana Avenue is named after the casino located on the Las Vegas Boulevard where it intersects with Tropicana Avenue.

Wikipedia

UNLV

851 East Tropicana

Pinball Hall of Fame

1610 East Tropicana

India Market

1435 East Tropicana

Crown and Anchor

1350 East Tropicana

Great Buns Bakery

3270 East Tropicana. Closed Sundays.

This family-run wholesale bakery serves restaurants and resorts in the valley. Great Buns is also open to the public and one of the best reasons to visit Tropicana. Open Monday-Saturday, 7am-5pm.

Community Lutheran Church

3720 East Tropicana. Livestreaming services Sunday 8am, 930am, 11am

Wetlands Park

7050 Wetlands Park Lane

History

Tropicana was originally named Bond Road. The avenue was renamed after the casino.

I-15/Tropicana Project

Here's a preview of the landscaping and aesthetics for the proposed I-15 / Tropicana Interchange Project in Clark County, scheduled to break ground in 2021 https://t.co/cLARCqI0xZ #VegasTraffic pic.twitter.com/NqZCsu5hGU — Tony Illia (@TonyIllia) November 22, 2019

Tropicana Avenue

