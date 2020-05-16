Veracruz is bordered by the states of Tamaulipas to the north, San Luis Potosí and Hidalgo to the west, Puebla to the southwest, Oaxaca and Chiapas to the south, and Tabasco to the southeast. On its east, Veracruz has a significant share of the coastline of the Gulf of Mexico.

The modern port city of Veracruz was founded by Hernán Cortés in 1519 as a base for Spain’s conquest of the Aztec Empire.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/bQp94YvMfEzqPYLN7



Places

Veracruz City

Xalapa

Planeta.com