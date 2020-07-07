Photo: Oaxaca Workshop
Virtual Conference = Online event in which remote participants access presentations and collaborative networking.
Making the most of an online conference
If you want to participate …
- Register.
- Make time available.
- Consult the background reading / previous videos
- Participate. Don’t lurk. At traditional conferences, you are noticed by your physical presence alone. Online hosts and fellow participants need to hear from you.
- Network. Because the conference is virtual, you can browse messages, participate in online chats and contact other participants. Develop a network of professional colleagues who you can help and who can help you get the work done.
- Send appropriate messages. Be sure to stick to the topic of discussion. If you go off track, your messages lose value.
- If you have problems, don’t panic.
Headlines
History
Successful 1998 forum Community-Based Mountain Tourism: Practices for Linking Conservation with Enterprise
Embedded Tweets
With the number of conferences going virtual, could we also see this as an opportunity to rethink them/ re-evaluate the barriers of entry?
Would be awesome if this was an opportunity to amplify voices in those spaces who might otherwise not have had the opportunity to attend.
— Dr Rebecca Jarvis (@rebecca_jarvis) April 6, 2020
I thought we'd all be better at conference calls by now.
— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) March 25, 2020
Quotes
Be prepared to be surprised.
– Harrison Owen, Open Space Technology
Virtual
