Photo: Oaxaca Workshop

Virtual Conference = Online event in which remote participants access presentations and collaborative networking.

Making the most of an online conference
If you want to participate …

  • Register.
  • Make time available.
  • Consult the background reading / previous videos
  • Participate. Don’t lurk. At traditional conferences, you are noticed by your physical presence alone. Online hosts and fellow participants need to hear from you.
  • Network. Because the conference is virtual, you can browse messages, participate in online chats and contact other participants. Develop a network of professional colleagues who you can help and who can help you get the work done.
  • Send appropriate messages. Be sure to stick to the topic of discussion. If you go off track, your messages lose value.
  • If you have problems, don’t panic.

Headlines
The best alternatives to Zoom for videoconferencing
How to create the best at-home videoconferencing setup, for every budget – Techcrunch

History
Successful 1998 forum Community-Based Mountain Tourism: Practices for Linking Conservation with Enterprise

Quotes
Be prepared to be surprised.
– Harrison Owen, Open Space Technology

