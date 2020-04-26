Photo: Ludovic Herlimann, Gorillas
Virunga National Park is Africa’s oldest national park and is also the continent’s most biologically diverse protected area. The 78,00 square kilometer World Heritage Site lies on the eastern border of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Key Links
virunga.org
https://www.youtube.com/user/gorillacd
https://www.facebook.com/virunga
https://twitter.com/gorillacd
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/5saWGJ1NStgeLNQ26
#42WHC
Intense debates on the conservation of Virunga National Park (RDC) at #42WHC pic.twitter.com/bbKF3IpEaG
— Mechtild Rossler (@mechtildrossler) June 27, 2018
We are honoured that @UNESCO & @culturebah are hosting a special fundraising concert tomorrow evening for Virunga as part of the 42nd Session of the World Heritage Committee Meeting in Bahrain. Learn more: https://t.co/x98mgv6s0I#WorldHeritage #HelpVirunga #42whc pic.twitter.com/BP8cqjHOAl
— Virunga NationalPark (@gorillacd) June 26, 2018
whc.unesco.org/en/nightforvirunga
Headlines
A Dozen Park Rangers Killed in Congo’s Virunga Gorilla Park
Tourists invited to see erupting Congo volcano
http://wolfganghthome.wordpress.com/2014/04/29/growing-threats-to-the-virunga-national-park-largely-attributed-to-one-uk-company
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/africaandindianocean/democraticrepublicofcongo/11075473/Battle-for-Virunga-The-fight-to-save-Africas-oldest-national-park.html
Visit Virunga
visitvirunga.org
Virunga Movie
virungamovie.com – @virungamovie
Save Virunga.com
savevirunga.com
https://savevirunga.com/2016/07/10/july-2016-virungas-future-last-stand-before-unescos-40th-session-of-the-world-heritage-committee
Facebook
Wikipedia
Virunga National Park
Planeta.com