World Conference on Indigenous Peoples 2014

From the archives (2014)

The first World Conference on Indigenous Peoples was held September 22-23, 2014. The meeting was an opportunity to share perspectives and best practices on the realization of the rights of indigenous peoples, including pursuing the objectives of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Background

The World Conference promised to deliver a concise, action-oriented outcome document prepared on the basis of inclusive and open informal consultations with Member States and indigenous peoples.

In its resolution A/RES/66/296 , the General Assembly decided that “the World Conference shall result in a concise, action-oriented outcome document, and requests the President of the General Assembly to prepare a draft text, on the basis of consultations with Member States and indigenous peoples”.

In a letter to Member States dated 19 May 2014, the President of the General Assembly laid out a roadmap for the informal consultations process.

Informal Consultations on 3 June 2014

Informal Interactive Hearing on 17-18 June 2014

Informal Consultations on 16 July

Further consultations

The President of the General Assembly has scheduled two further consultations between Member states and indigenous peoples on the Conference outcome document. These will take place on 18 and 19 August 2014. To register your interest in participating in these consultations, please contact the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

Quotes

James Anaya, Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, highlighted the importance of the UN WCIP: “I see the World Conference as providing four major important opportunities. First, it can contribute to the development of new measures for the direct participation of indigenous peoples in United Nations meetings; second, it can help to advance greater and more concerted efforts within the United Nations system to promote the rights of indigenous peoples; third, it can assist in promoting action at the national and local levels to secure the realization of indigenous peoples’ rights; and finally, it can be a opportunity for celebrating indigenous peoples and their contributions worldwide.”

(James Anaya, Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, July 8, 2013)

