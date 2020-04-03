Logo

What we are watching on HBO

Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham and Ben Stephenson. Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films and Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series is based on the film of the same name written by Michael Crichton.

Key Links

http://www.hbo.com/westworld

https://twitter.com/WestworldHBO

https://www.facebook.com/WestworldHBO

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0475784

https://soundcloud.com/ewradio/sets/westworld-analysis-mode

https://www.reddit.com/r/westworld

http://beyondwestworld.com

Video Game Influence



Revenge of the NPC: Video Gaming’s Influence on Westworld Westworld series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy in conversation with author Tom Bissell about how video games influenced the creation of the HBO series, the perils and promise of interactive narrative, and whether we should really be afraid of AI.

Season Three

https://www.theringer.com/tv/2020/3/29/21199017/westworld-season-3-episode-3-recap-charlotte-hale-host

Bingo

Pearls – Rehoboam

Season Two

https://www.hbo.com/westworld/season-2

https://www.facebook.com/WestworldHBO

Season Two, Episode One

Everything is code.

Does this jog your memory?

Season Finale Quotes

I had a feeling you’d be back

Consciousness is not a journey upward but inward

I’m trying, but I don’t understand

You’re alive

This place is complicated enough as it is

Everything is under control

You were lost in your memories even then

When are we

This world does not belong to you

The maze wasn’t meant for you

I think you will find the new narrative more satisfying

Season Two

https://www.reddit.com/r/westworld/comments/7vdrvu/the_new_westworld_superbowl_ad_contains_a_hidden/

http://delosdestinations.com/#experience

Buzzwords

3D Printing – Agency – Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Awakening – Backstory – Brain – Change – Characters – Choice – Code – Coding – Complicated – Consciousness – Control – Decision – deepdive – Dream – Empathy – Escape – FanArt – Free – Game – Ghost Nation – God – Gods – Gunfight – Human Being – Humanity – Humor – Improvisation – Journey – Lie – Loop – Loser – Maze – Meaning – Memory – Michelangelo – Milk – Narrative – Park – Path – Player Piano – Plot – Programmed – Pyramid – Recap – Reverie – Romance – Saloon – Samarai – Setjetting – Sleep – Someday – Story – Storyline – Suffering – Symbol – Tablet – Timeline – Train – Trope – Truth – TV – Utah – Vacation – Violence – Voice – Westworld – Winner – Woke – World Building

Pigs in a Clover

http://www.museumofplay.org/online-collections/3/49/107.4148

Michelangelo

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/guest-blog/michelangelos-secret-message-in-the-sistine-chapel-a-juxtaposition-of-god-and-the-human-brain

Reviews

http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2016/12/westworld-season-1-finale-review

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/12/05/jeffrey-wright-on-westworld-season-2-bernard-is-the-captain-now.html

http://arstechnica.com/the-multiverse/2016/12/decrypted-westworld-season-1s-final-note-was-a-bit-off-key/

Activations

HBO’s ‘Westworld’ CES Incite Activation Has Creepy Fun With Data Sharing

Misc

https://www.discoverwestworld.com

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Westworld_(TV_series)

<ahref=”https://twitter.com/WestworldHBO”>https://twitter.com/WestworldHBO

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apperception

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bicameralism_(psychology)

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBKadB95sF47hEdeVkjP0YKVukzPN3MHz

http://arstechnica.com/ars-podcast/2016/11/decrypted-westworld-is-just-messing-with-our-minds-now

an android’s memory of a dead child – backstory

Wikipedia

Westworld_(TV_series)

Topics

Planeta.com