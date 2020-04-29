Poster

What if

Hashtag: #WhatIf

World Parks Week

As part of #WorldParksWeek today is #Whatif day. So think outside the box and share with us your What If?

As part of #WorldParksWeek today is #Whatif day. So think outside the box and share with us your What If?#WorldParksWeek#NatureNeverCloses pic.twitter.com/xP3v4xIxXI — World Urban Parks (@WUParks) April 29, 2020

Empathy Notebook

@planetanews: What if we could see a park through someone else’s eyes, hear through their ears? How would the sensory experience change? #Whatif we could experience how the place might exist in 20, 30, 100 years?

Planeta