Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Houseparty, Skype, Zoom, or WhatsAppwhatsapp.com – the freeware, cross-platform, and end-to-end encrypted instant messaging app for smartphones.

whatsapp.com
whatsapp on your computer

Core skills (Adventures in Digital Literacy)

  • Have you created an account on WhatsApp?
  • Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?
  • What version of WhatsApp are you using?
  • Does your microphone work?
  • Does your webcam work?
  • Have you changed your mood message?
  • Bonus Point: Do you know your WhatsApp Name and password?

Pet Peeves

  • No official app for tablets

It also incorporates a feature called status, which allows users to upload photos and videos to a 24-hours-lifetime feed that, by default, are visible to all contacts.

WhatsApp hack: are our messages ever truly private?
What the petty office clashes at Facebook and WhatsApp were really about (2018)

The News Quiz Episode 6, 17 May 2019. 19:30-23:10 What’s appened?

