Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Houseparty, Skype, Zoom, or WhatsApp – whatsapp.com – the freeware, cross-platform, and end-to-end encrypted instant messaging app for smartphones.
whatsapp.com
download
whatsapp on your computer
Core skills (Adventures in Digital Literacy)
- Have you created an account on WhatsApp?
- Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?
- What version of WhatsApp are you using?
- Does your microphone work?
- Does your webcam work?
- Have you changed your mood message?
- Bonus Point: Do you know your WhatsApp Name and password?
Pet Peeves
- No official app for tablets
Status
It also incorporates a feature called status, which allows users to upload photos and videos to a 24-hours-lifetime feed that, by default, are visible to all contacts.
