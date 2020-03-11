A conversation is communication between two or more people. A good conversation occurs when people listen to one another over time. (poster).

Observations

Where is the conversation? Everywhere.

‘Conversation’ has emerged as one of the fave buzzwords on the social web. Journalism outlets more than ever are encouraging readers/listeners/viewers to ‘have your say.’ User-generated content is cheaper than reporters. Do we have a say?

Sometimes we are not sure (read: oblivious to) where the conversation lies or what we should expect from face-to-face chats or responses in online comments. Where is the conversation?

The way we think about conversations continues to change with the rolling advance of digital doodads, and there will always be a newer, shinier toy.

Marketing gurus talk up the changing nature of conversation, particularly with with potential clients and current partners. They know that old ways of doing things don’t work now. We are seeing diminishing effectiveness of email blasts and a growing interest in exchanges via social web channels including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube … just to name a few!

There’s a major transition in process. Read write culture is a great concept but many people – and particularly older people – are unable to add a favorite bookmark to their browser, let alone remix their own work.

The major questions are where and how to engage with online conversation. The narrative is no longer the linear A-B-C but rather an alphabet soup of possibilities.

Conversations are evolving from chitchat around the physical table or the proverbial water cooler.

Everyone – locals and visitors – appreciate the opportunity to be engaged, meaning to being able to listen and being heard.

Meaningful conversation is a slippery creature, co-created and devised by parties with different interests and points of view.

Headlines

