Transitioning from a national monument to a national park, White Sands National Park protects the world’s largest geologically unique gypsum dunefield, and the flora and fauna living within it, while providing educational, research, and recreational opportunities compatible with the protection of the resources and maintenance of the solitude and silence of the dunes.

Key Links

nps.gov/whsa/index.htm

Facebook

Flickr

YouTube

@WhiteSands_NPS

Headlines

https://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2019/12/19/new-mexico-politicians-plan-celebrate-white-sands-national-park-designation/2687737001

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/experience/america/national-parks/2019/12/12/white-sands-national-monument-step-closer-becoming-national-park/4407768002

nationalparks.org/explore-parks/white-sands-national-monument

http://krwg.org/post/white-sands-celebrates-national-park-services-100th-anniversary

National Park Bill

In May 2018, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, introduced a bill to designate White Sands a national park. Heinrich consulted with monument officials, the National Park Service, White Sands Missile Range, the U.S. Army, and Holloman Air Force Base before the bill was introduced in Congress. The bill is supported by the Alamogordo City Commission, the Las Cruces City Council, the Mescalero Apache Tribal Council, the Town of Mesilla Board of Trustees, Alamogordo Mayor Richard Boss, New Mexico Senator Ron Griggs (Republican), the Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce, the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, the National Parks Conservation Association, and the Southern New Mexico Public Lands Alliance.

On December 11, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which included legislation that would re-designate White Sands National Monument into White Sands National Park.[26] President Trump signed the bill on December 20, redesignating it as a national park and transferring land both to and from the missile range and protecting additional land, adding a net 4,855 acres to the park.

Elsewhere on the Web

lascrucescvb.org

Embedded Tweets

IT’S OFFICIAL: My legislation to establish White Sands National Park just passed and will be signed into law. For the first time since 1930, New Mexico will be home to our newest national park! #WhiteSandsNP pic.twitter.com/zyJXeyClYS — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) December 17, 2019

Twitter

Tweets by WhiteSands_NPS

Sister Park Collaboration



Wikipedia

White Sands National Park

Planeta