By Ron Mader   Posted in Social Web
Wiki Loves Earth is an annual international photographic competition. Participants take pictures of local natural heritage in their countries and upload them to Wikimedia Commons, a sister project of Wikipedia. In 2020, the contest is held for the 8th time. Hashtag: #WikiLovesEarth

wikilovesearth.org
@WikiLovesEarth

