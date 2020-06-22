Photo: lukas.b0, Giraffe
Planeta.com launches this guide to Wild Africa – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism and conscious local responsible travel.
Questions
- What would locals like visitors to know about responsible travel and wildlife tourism in Africa?
Headlines
Why Black Lives Don’t Matter in Kenya’s Colonial ‘Conservancies’ – The Elephant
The Big Conservation Lie: Overview and Interview With the Authors
Let’s keep wildlife wild
The commodification of South Africa’s wildlife – Andreas Wilson-Späth
Ecotourism and protected areas in Southern Africa – @SueSnyman @iucn
Plants
Flora of the Western Cape
Flora of Southern Africa
Spotlight on Conservation Guardians
– Animal Care Score
– Conservation Achievement Score
– Conservationists have lost ability to focus on real conservation
September 12-16 National Parks Week
http://www.sanparks.org/about/events/parks_week/default.php
South African National Parks (SANParks) celebrates National Parks Week from September 12-16 in most of South Africa’s national parks, some of which celebrate the week for a week (through September 18). Free access is given to day visitors, with a particular focus on attracting people from local communities. Free access to parks does not in include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities.
Parks not participating are Namaqua National Park and Boulders Penguin Colony in Table Mountain National Park.
This initiative in partnership with Total SA and FNB is in line with SANParks vision statement of ‘A sustainable National Park System Connecting Society’.
It should be noted that free access to parks does not in include free access to accommodation facilities and other tourist activities. Some of the parks will be extending the week to include the weekend. For More information visit https://www.sanparks.org/about/events/parks_week
Parks
Addo Elephant National Park
Agulhas National Park
Augrabies Falls National Park
Bontebok National Park
Camdeboo National Park
Garden Route National Park
Golden Gate Highlands National Park
Karoo National Park
Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park
Kruger National Park
Mapungubwe National Park
Marakele National Park
Mokala National Park
Mountain Zebra National Park
Table Mountain National Park
Tankwa Karoo National Park
West Coast National Park
Richtersveld
Butterflies and bugs
Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary
Better Tourism Africa
Flickr Groups
Ecotourism Africa
Reports
Biodiversity Sector Messaging Strategy Document (PDF)
South Africa’s national tree is the yellowwood – http://buff.ly/1orm05n
Parks and Protected Areas
Cape Floral Region Protected Areas World Heritage Site
Kruger National Park
Tsitsikamma National Park
South African National Parks’ annual research report states that the TAPAS Group’s 2014 special edition of Koedoe on “Tourism and protected areas: A growing nexus of challenge an opportunity” has “gained widespread attention” and has been downloaded more than 15,300 times
Department of Environmental Affairs
Hiking
Hiking Organisation of Southern Africa (HOSA)
Wikipedia
iSimangaliso Wetland Park
Cape Floral Region
Cape Floral Region Protected Areas World Heritage Site
Garden Route (Tsitsikamma, Knysna, Wilderness) National Park
also see: knysna
FYI
Three of the five fastest land animals live in South Africa – the cheetah (101km/h), the wildebeest and the lion
South Africa is home to the world’s smallest succulent plants (less than 0.39 inches) and the largest (the baobab tree)
Accessible Travel in Parks
South Africa
filing
The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance (SAASA) is the current winners of the Lilizela Tourism Visitor Experience of the Year Award – ‘Wildlife Encounters’, Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award, Overall winner of the World Responsible Tourism Award and in the category ‘Best Animal Welfare Initiative‘
The Touch a Monkey’s Heart Foundation (TAMHF) sanctuaries – named Monkeyland and Birds of Eden – provide the primates and birds who live there with a stable environment, one with permanence and where there is definitely no exploitation.
At Monkeyland and Birds of Eden, care exceeds the regulations regarding animal welfare. Monkeyland and Birds of Eden is, most importantly, a place where primates and birds are rehabilitated both physically and emotionally.
It is because of sanctuaries such as Monkeyland and Birds of Eden which go beyond idealism, and who strive to do something positive, that we can look forward to a more optimistic future.
Therefore we have decided to do more and ultimately become the custodian of even more sanctuaries. Thus we needed to bring along change. From here on out TAMHF will be known as Saasa.org.za (South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance).
http://www.sanparks.org/ The forums (found under the ‘interactive’ menu) discuss sightings of wildlife, tips on photography or what to do if surrounded by elephants, advice to travelers on how to book a good cabin or campsite (e.g. one with views into the woodland or close to bathroom if you have to walk there during the night), the best routes for driving, what to bring in different seasons, where you can get wifi, just about every topic you can think of to do with visiting the national parks, and when you ask a question it is generally answered within a couple of days (sometimes within a couple of hours). You need to register and choose a password to contribute and ask questions, but it’s free.
Whales
35% of the #ProtectedArea network in #SouthAfrica are #PrivatelyProtectedAreas, help fulfils global targets Candice Stevens #BirdLife
Headlines
Ecotourism and protected areas in Southern Africa – @SueSnyman @iucn
http://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/OpEd/comment/We-don-t-have-to-choose-between-modernisation-and-wildlife–/-/434750/2726778/-/fgiqr9z/-/index.html
First Pan African conference on Sustainable Tourism in African National Parks
Questionable-ethics-wildlife-tourism-south-africa
Flickr Groups
Addo Elephant National Park
Blogs
Wildlife Spotting
Consortium Cafe2015
DAKTARI Bush School and Wildlife Orphanage
Livestreaming Wildebeest Migration
Listening
Game Changer – How best to protect the world’s stock of wild animals, the so-called Big Five – lion, elephant, leopard, hippo and rhino – together with all the related animals that comprise the incomparable eco-system of Africa? Are we humans, with our new-found care and dedication, helping or hindering?
Elsewhere on the Web
ULINZI AFRICA FOUNDATION is a new Kenyan not-for-profit organization.
East Africa’s first non-profit that aims to bring a on the challenges faced by rangers on the ground in the fight against poaching, ULINZI AFRICA FOUNDATION is dedicated to working together with governmental, non-governmental, private and public stakeholders to lend greater support to the men and women in the frontlines.
Through sound conservation and innovative research and outreach projects, ULINZI AFRICA FOUNDATION remains committed to working in partnership with governmental, non-governmental, and community bodies to achieve sustainable and flourishing ecosystems in Africa.
Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area
The Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area, or KAZA TFCA, is potentially the world’s largest conservation area, spanning five southern African countries; Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, centred around the Caprivi-Chobe-Victoria Falls area.
Peace Parks
Five presidents sign a treaty to establish the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA)
- /Ai /Ais-Richtersveld
- Kgalagadi
- Greater Mapungubwe
- Maloti-Drakensberg
- Great Limpopo
- Lubombo
- Malawi / Zambia
- Kavango-Zambezi
- Lower Zambezi – Mana Pools
- Liuwa Plains – Mussuma
South African National Parks
South African visitors comprise 75.8% of total visitors to national parks.
South Africa 2022
SANParks makes public its Ten Year Responsible Tourism Strategy
Uganda
Uganda has ten national parks ,12 wildlife reserves and 14 wildlife sanctuaries managed by Uganda Wildlife Authority which was established in August 1996. The parks offer savanna safaris along with boat tours, forest hikes, mountain climbing and wildlife research. Facebook; Twitter: @ugwildlife
List of Protected Areas in Uganda – Wikipedia
Uganda – Protected Planet
Parks
african world heritage sites
Big Five
Big Five Game is a term coined by the hunting fraternity in Africa to refer to the five animals said to be most dangerous to hunt: Rhinoceros, Leopard, Cape Buffalo, Elephant and Lion. The term is still used in most tourist and wildlife guides.
Birds
Dassie
Dassie
Kudu
Lemur
Meerkat
Ostrich
The Ostrich, (Struthio camelus), is a large flightless bird native to Africa. It is the only living species of its family, Struthionidae.
Rhino
rhinos
Sardine
Warthog
Whales
Plants: Rooibos
Trees
Mossel Bay: The Post Office Tree is an ancient milkwood (Sideroxylon inerme) that’s become one of Mossel Bay’s favourite tourist attractions.
Calodendrum capense (Cape Chestnut)
FYI
The average mature male ostrich stands 2.8 meters tall.
The Baobab tree can store up to 1,000 liters of water in its trunk
2021
Features
Planeta.com