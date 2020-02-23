home Kenya Wild Kenya

Planeta.com spotlights biodiversity and conservation in Kenya. This page collects relevant links and resources related to the parks and reserves, archaeological sites, and world heritage sites across the country. Suggestions are welcome.

Headlines
Kenya: Security Fears Has Cost Us 50 Percent of Tourists Visiting Our Parks
Poaching: Kenya ‘sleeping on the job’

Forests
Forests in Kenya are classified into four major forest types and eight sub-types; Western Rainforests, Montane, Drylands and Coastal forests

Parks
Kenya Wildlife Service@kwskenya
Amboseli National Park

Recommended Listening
The ecotourism effect: saving Africa – Blueprint for Living – We travel to Kenya to see how ecotourism and the creation of conservancies are working together to help save the wildlife of Africa and benefiting the local communities at the same time.

