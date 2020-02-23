Wild Kenya

Kenya Flag

Planeta.com spotlights biodiversity and conservation in Kenya. This page collects relevant links and resources related to the parks and reserves, archaeological sites, and world heritage sites across the country. Suggestions are welcome.

Forests in Kenya are classified into four major forest types and eight sub-types; Western Rainforests, Montane, Drylands and Coastal forests

Forests in Kenya are classified into four (4) major forest types and eight sub-types; Western Rainforests, Montane, Drylands and Coastal forests #InternationalDayofForests #IDF2020Ke #PandaMitiBoreshaMaisha #TowardsTenPercentTreeCover pic.twitter.com/sClRbKMUoz — Ministry of Environment and Forestry Kenya (@Environment_Ke) February 7, 2020

The ecotourism effect: saving Africa – Blueprint for Living – We travel to Kenya to see how ecotourism and the creation of conservancies are working together to help save the wildlife of Africa and benefiting the local communities at the same time.

